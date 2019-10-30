New York City Council Approves Foie Gras Ban

Image zoom Rus32/Getty Images

Foie gras fans in the Big Apple may want to start getting their fill of the controversial item: New York City has approved a ban on the fatty duck liver as well as other poultry-based foods created through force-feeding, and assuming nothing changes moving forwards, fines for serving foie gras are set to begin in three years' time when the new regulation will officially take effect.

At this point, foie gras is as well known for being controversial as it is for its culinary uses, and yet, foie gras bans have proved complicated. California's ban has been in flux since 2004 as different judges waffled on whether the regulations were legal—though after the Supreme Court declined to hear the case this past January, the ban seems like it may finally have stuck. And in a more bizarre example, Chicago passed a foie gras ban in 2006 only to repeal it in 2008.

But back in January, New York City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera decided her city should wade into the foie gras ban waters, introducing bill 1378, proposing that any "retail food establishments or food service establishments" would be prohibited "from storing, maintaining, selling, or offering to sell force-fed products or food containing a force-fed product" or face fines from $500 to $2,000 per offense. Over half of the NYC Council went on to sponsor the bill.

"Force feeding is an inhumane practice, plain and simple," Rivera told Bloomberg in the lead up to the vote, countering critics who complained the councilwoman turned down offers to visit foie gras-producing farms to see the process—which they says isn't accurately portrayed—for herself. "Hundreds of veterinarians testified or submitted testimony acknowledging this fact at our hearing on the bill, with the only veterinarian claiming that foie gras was humane turning out to be a paid consultant for foie gras producers," she continued.

According to the New York Times, about 1,000 restaurants across New York City's five boroughs currently serve foie gras. Three years is plenty of time to tweak menus, but the real impact will likely be on producers, especially those in upstate New York where the big city reportedly accounts for about a third of sales. "California and New York were our biggest markets, so this is devastating," Sergio Saravia, head of the Catskill Foie Gras Collective, told the Times. He said his farm has lost $50,000 a week in revenue after California's ban. "It's going to make it difficult to stay afloat."