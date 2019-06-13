Nutter Butter Gets Lattes, Doughnuts, and More Goodies for Its 50th Anniversary

Image zoom Courtesy of 7-Eleven

Nutter Butter might often get overlooked as Nabisco’s peanut butter-flavored younger sibling compared to its golden boy older brother Oreo, but the peanut-shaped sandwich cookie has quite a history in its own right. In fact, this year, Nutter Butter turns 50 years old, and the celebration includes a number of noteworthy tie-ins including a couple new Nutter Butter-inspired items at 7-Eleven.

For a limited time this summer, participating 7-Eleven locations will be selling a specially-created Nutter Butter doughnut and Nutter Butter latte. The doughnut is a long john with peanut butter filling and chocolate icing, finished off with a full-size Nutter Butter cookie on top, of course. Meanwhile, the latte is billed as featuring a “rich peanut-y taste” — but without any peanut allergens — that is then finished off with real cookie crumbles.

Image zoom Courtesy of 7-Eleven

“Some of our most popular hot beverages are ones that incorporate an established and much-loved cookie or candy flavor,” Michelle Cram, 7-Eleven senior category manager for hot beverages, said in the announcement. “Nutter Butter is the peanut butter cookie brand in the U.S. and the only one we considered when we created our first peanut butter cookie latte.” Cram even suggests that if you really want to go nuts, you can start your day off with both a Nutter Butter doughnut and latte. (Save the cookies for later, please. You’re a grownup.)

Meanwhile, Nutter Butter has its own set of plans to celebrate the big five-zero. First, all summer, the brand will be sold in newly-designed, limited-edition packaging celebrating each decade of the cookie’s existence — from the tie-dye ‘69 to the emoji of the 2010s. The brand has also teamed up with the clothing brand Johnny Cupcakes for some “nutty limited-edition anniversary t-shirts.” Finally, they’ll be holding a summer-long sweepstake as well that “encourages fans to showcase how they are celebrating the brand's birthday for the chance to win a trip to one of the iconic destinations that defined the decades!” You can find more details over at NutterButter.com.