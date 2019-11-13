A Nutella-Themed Hotel Is Popping Up in 2020

Image zoom Courtesy of Nutella

2019 has seen a slew of exciting pop-up concepts, from a Lisa Frank-inspired apartment to a Parks and Recreation-themed bar and Breaking Bad-themed restaurant (Heisenburger Sliders included). And it looks like that trend is going to continue in 2020—on Wednesday, Nutella announced a Nutella-themed hotel would be popping up in Napa Valley the weekend of January 10-12. The “Hotella Nutella” is dedicated to all-things chocolate hazelnut spread, from the decor to indulgent breakfast experiences hosted by “The Nutella Weekend Breakfast Chef Team.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Nutella

Based on images, guests can expect croissant- and Nutella-shaped pillows in their rooms, with wallpaper patterned with Nutella jars and a prevailing red, brown, and white color scheme. There will also be “larger-than-life” jars of Nutella on-site, and a few immersive activities guests can enjoy during their stay, too. As for the breakfast experiences? There will be a “Nutella Breakfast Dinner” hosted by chef and TV personality Geoffrey Zakarian; a “Savory Soul Food Brunch” with Top Chef contestant and cookbook author Tanya Holland that mixes Southern breakfast recipes with Nutella; and a pancake art session with Dancakes, an artist duo that “performs live pancake art around the world.” Needless to say, you’ll definitely get your fix of chocolate-hazelnut spread while you’re there.

There’s only one catch to this chocolaty paradise—only three fans and their guests will have the chance to stay at Hotella Nutella, and they’ll be selected via a contest. Those interested (and at least 21 years old) can enter on the official Hotella Nutella website. In addition to filling out information, you’ll also have to submit an original video—60 seconds or less—that showcases your “passion for Nutella at breakfast.” Judging will be based on creativity, said passion for Nutella, and the connection to breakfast, according to the announcement.

The entry period spans from now through midnight on December 8. Then, the three winners will be announced and will be treated to round-trip coach airfare for themselves and one guest each, round-trip ground transportation between the airport and Hotella Nutella, a three-day and two-night stay at the hotel, and the breakfast experiences. Sounds like a pretty sweet prize.