Nordstrom’s Summer Sale Isn’t Over Yet — Here Are 7 Kitchen Deals Worth Shopping

You might be bummed summer’s pool parties and cookouts are over (although technically we still have until the 23rd until the season ends), but here’s some news to cheer you up: Nordstrom’s Summer Sale is still slashing prices on tons of designer brands, from clothing to accessories, and, yes, kitchenware.

Year round, the high-end retailer has an impressive array of kitchen appliances and equipment from brands like GreenPan, Wüsthof, All-Clad, and smeg — and right now we found savings up to 50 percent off some of our favorites. Get an All-Clad immersion blender for just $100 (originally $130) to make warming fall soups, or extend summer’s fresh flavors with this clever self-watering indoor herb garden (now 35% off). Plus don’t forget to check out all the elegant Anthropologie entertaining essentials at exciting discounts.

We looked through Nordstrom’s home and kitchen departments for the best buys, and while the sale runs until September 8, these deals usually sell out quickly. So, scroll down for our favorite finds and start filling up your carts.

All-Clad Hard Anodized 3-Piece Sauté Pan Set

$150 (originally $225); nordstrom.com

Anthropologie Wanda Monogram Tumbler

$10 (originally $14); nordstrom.com

Foundwell Barker Brothers Vintage Silver Plated Tray

$450 (originally $750); nordstrom.com

Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 Self Watering Indoor Garden

$130 (originally $200); nordstrom.com

All-Clad Immersion Blender

$100 (originally $130); nordstrom.com

Viski Belmont Professional Heavyweight Cocktail Shaker

$23 (originally $45); nordstrom.com

Anthropologie Zadie Pitcher

$34 (originally $68); nordstrom.com