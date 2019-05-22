Nordstrom's Huge Half-Yearly Sale Is Here — These Are the Kitchen Deals Worth Shopping

You might be a bit distracted by all the amazing Memorial Day deals popping up this week, but there’s one sale we don’t want you to overlook: Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Event, going on from now until Sunday, June 2.

It’s one of the few major sales the high-end retailer has each year outside of its annual Anniversary Sale in July and August, so now’s the time to splurge. Hundreds of items across Nordstrom's entire website are up to 50% off — a blessing for those in the market for graduation and Father’s Day gifts — and you can score tons of designer brands, from clothing to accessories, and, yes, kitchenware.

We combed through Nordstrom’s home and kitchen departments for the best buys, including big-ticket items like Le Creuset and smeg, as well as elegant Anthropologie accessories at exciting discounts. While the sale runs until June 2, these deals sell out quickly. So, scroll down for our favorite finds and start filling up your carts.

All-Clad D3 3-Quart Stainless Steel Sauce Pan

Buy It: $120 (originally $200); nordstrom.com

Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Signature Round French/Dutch Oven

Buy It: $150 (originally $250); nordstrom.com

Smeg '50s Retro Style Five-Quart Stand Mixer

Buy It: $349 (originally $460); nordstrom.com

Anthropologie Jioletta Set of 4 Mugs (Nordstrom Exclusive)

Buy It: $24 (originally $48); nordstrom.com

Hydro Flask 24-Liter Waterproof Tote

Buy It: $206 (originally $275); nordstrom.com

All-Clad 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Buy It: $700 (originally $1,290); nordstrom.com

Instant Pot Ultra 3-Quart 10-in-1 Multiuse Programmable Cooker

Buy It: $100 (originally $150); nordstrom.com

Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 Self Watering Indoor Garden

Buy It: $134 (originally $200); nordstrom.com

Treasure & Bond Large Ceramic Serving Bowl

Buy It: $30 (originally $59); nordstrom.com

Le Creuset 3 1/4-Quart Rectangular Stoneware Casserole

Buy It: $80 (originally $100); nordstrom.com

Anthropologie Jioletta Platter (Nordstrom Exclusive)

Buy It: $29 (originally $58); nordstrom.com

Ginkgo Flatware Roberto 44-Piece Flatware Set

Buy It: $225 (originally $300); nordstrom.com

All-Clad 8-Inch & 10-Inch Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan Set

Buy It: $60 (originally $90); nordstrom.com