Nordstrom's Huge Anniversary Sale Is Here — These Are the Kitchen Deals Worth Shopping

You might think Nordstrom’s incredible Anniversary Sale is only for fashion and beauty finds — and while there are major markdowns on high-end designers and products, you’re missing out if you don’t also take a look at the glorious home and kitchen goods.

Year round, Nordstrom has an impressive array of kitchen appliances and equipment from brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, and smeg. But today the retailer’s biggest sale of the year opens up to the public, and you can find those beloved brands on deep discount.

We combed through Nordstrom’s home and kitchen departments for the best buys, including big-ticket items like All-Clad and Le Creuset, as well as elegant Anthropologie exclusives at exciting discounts. While the sale runs until August 4, these deals sell out quickly. So, scroll down for our favorite finds and start filling up your carts.

Le Creuset Signature 2¼-Quart Cast Iron Saucepan

To buy: $120 (originally $220); nordstrom.com

Treasure & Bond Round Terrazzo Marble Serving Board

To buy: $29 (originally $39); nordstrom.com

Anthropologie Attingham Small Serving Bowl

To buy: $32 (originally $48); nordstrom.com

All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized 3-Piece Sauté Pan Set

To buy: $29 (originally $39); nordstrom.com

Viski Summit 4-Piece Mixologist Barware Set

To buy: $43 (originally $65); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom at Home Wine Rack

To buy: $30 (originally $49); nordstrom.com

Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Signature Round French/Dutch Oven

To buy: $150 (originally $250); nordstrom.com

Anthropologie Sarah Cake Stand

To buy: $32 (originally $48); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom at Home Medium Wood Serving Bowl

To buy: $36 (originally $55); nordstrom.com

Cathy’s Concepts State Love Set of 4 Gold Rimmed Whiskey Glasses

To buy: $53 (originally $80); nordstrom.com