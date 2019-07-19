Nordstrom's Huge Anniversary Sale Is Here — These Are the Kitchen Deals Worth Shopping
You don’t want to miss this.
You might think Nordstrom’s incredible Anniversary Sale is only for fashion and beauty finds — and while there are major markdowns on high-end designers and products, you’re missing out if you don’t also take a look at the glorious home and kitchen goods.
Year round, Nordstrom has an impressive array of kitchen appliances and equipment from brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, and smeg. But today the retailer’s biggest sale of the year opens up to the public, and you can find those beloved brands on deep discount.
We combed through Nordstrom’s home and kitchen departments for the best buys, including big-ticket items like All-Clad and Le Creuset, as well as elegant Anthropologie exclusives at exciting discounts. While the sale runs until August 4, these deals sell out quickly. So, scroll down for our favorite finds and start filling up your carts.
Le Creuset Signature 2¼-Quart Cast Iron Saucepan
To buy: $120 (originally $220); nordstrom.com
Treasure & Bond Round Terrazzo Marble Serving Board
To buy: $29 (originally $39); nordstrom.com
Anthropologie Attingham Small Serving Bowl
To buy: $32 (originally $48); nordstrom.com
All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized 3-Piece Sauté Pan Set
To buy: $29 (originally $39); nordstrom.com
Viski Summit 4-Piece Mixologist Barware Set
To buy: $43 (originally $65); nordstrom.com
Nordstrom at Home Wine Rack
To buy: $30 (originally $49); nordstrom.com
Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Signature Round French/Dutch Oven
To buy: $150 (originally $250); nordstrom.com
Anthropologie Sarah Cake Stand
To buy: $32 (originally $48); nordstrom.com
Nordstrom at Home Medium Wood Serving Bowl
To buy: $36 (originally $55); nordstrom.com
Cathy’s Concepts State Love Set of 4 Gold Rimmed Whiskey Glasses
To buy: $53 (originally $80); nordstrom.com