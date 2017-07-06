This Sandwich is Edible for One Year

A divisive political climate. Rising global temperatures. The food waste epidemic. The fact that hot dogs are now officially considered sandwiches.

It’s clear: All signs point to the apocalypse.

That’s something Andy George of the YouTube Channel “How To Make Everything” seems to understand very well. So, speaking of sandwiches, he’s just made his own—one that could last a full year and still be edible.

You know. Just in case.

In a video aptly titled “How to Make a Year-Old Edible Sandwich,” which is already at upwards of 135,000 views at the time of this article’s posting, the fearless YouTuber showcases his misadventures in dehydrating, fermenting, pickling, smoking, and, in some cases, artificially preserving everything from the bread to the cheese to the meat. (More specifically: Bread, pork, cabbage, onion, tomatoes, and a cucumber, and just for fun, a pineapple, a banana, an apple, and an egg.)

“After having the sandwich I made from scratch before nearly rot on me, I explore several ways to preserve food items,” he explains simply in the video’s description. “So I can make a sandwich that could potentially be safe to eat even after 1 year.”

He even enlists the help of Professor Daniel O’Sullivan from the University of Minnesota’s Department of Food Science and Nutrition, who works with him to determine whether the final ingredients are truly, actually edible and not poisonous using a pH meter.

And while the best laid plans often go awry, this one actually worked out pretty well for George, who succeeds in creating a safe-to-eat, preserved sandwich. He tests it out after 4 weeks, and O’Sullivan confirms that it’s still edible and successfully preserved.

Courtesy of How to Make Everything, LLC

The only problem? The taste.

“It’s worse than not bad,” he tells the camera after taking a bite. “It’s bad.” In fact, “It kind of hurts to actually swallow it.”

“I wouldn’t recommend it,” he goes on to comment. “And I would personally rather spend six months making a sandwich from scratch than eating a sandwich like this.”