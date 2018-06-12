Why Noma Won’t Make the 'World’s 50 Best Restaurants' List This Year

All in all, 2018 is shaping up to be a pretty good year for Noma. Chef René Redzepi took a massive risk in 2017, choosing to shut down his acclaimed restaurant, regularly ranked as one of the best in world, so that a “new” Noma could reopen in a new space with plenty of fantastic new facilities like a dedicated fermentation lab. Despite a number of setbacks, Noma was able to reopen in February and, as should probably be expected, has been booked up ever since.

But the real risk with Redzepi’s Noma relocation gambit wasn’t whether the restaurant would remain popular: Instead, the question is would the new digs help to reinvigorate the Copenhagen-based eatery that first opened in 2003 or would it possibly slow down the restaurant’s incredible run. For instance, Noma had regularly topped the influential World’s 50 Best Restaurant List, taking the number one spot in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2014. In 2016, Noma still was holding down the number five position, but in 2017, the restaurant had to be removed from the list entirely: Restaurants that are closed or closing aren’t eligible for inclusion.

As a result, one of the many questions about Noma’s future became where would the new Noma land on the list once it reopens. The answer for 2018 is, once again, we don’t know. A spokesperson for World’s 50 Best reportedly confirmed to Eater that Noma’s February opening was too late to be considered for inclusion on this year’s 2018 list which will be revealed on June 19.

The news comes after the World’s 50 Best unveiled its “runners up” list: The World’s Best Restaurants 51 to 100. And needless to say, it shows just how important Noma is to the industry that a list of 50 of the best restaurants in the world—even the second 50—can be somewhat overshadowed by the fact that Noma wouldn’t be eligible to be on it.

Still, just where Noma belongs among the World’s Best—at least according to this one particular list—will have to wait until 2019.