A 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Beer Cruise Sets Sail This Holiday Season

In Tim Burton's 1993 stop-motion classic The Nightmare Before Christmas, Jack Skellington gets tired of doing the same old Halloween celebration every year, so he decides to branch out into something new and exciting: Christmas. Meanwhile, if you like the movie but are tired of simply watching it at home for the thousandth time, here's your chance to try something more exciting: a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed booze cruise.

Rock Star Beer Festivals—which, according to its website, has hosted dozens of beer events primarily in Southern California and made headlines earlier this year for their Harry Potter-themed beer fest—is holding several "A Nightmare Before" events between now and Christmas, including four beer festivals in New Orleans, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Las Vegas, and a "brews cruise" in Portland, Oregon.

All the events promise a mix of Halloween meets Christmas—inspired by (but seemingly not officially sponsored by) the movie—including "roaming characters and plenty of photo ops" and "two areas of entertainment including live music from the Skeleton Sisters [or Boys] (Singing Songs from the Hit Movie) and a dance party with DJ Oogie Claus." Plus, obviously, there will be beer: specifically, unlimited samples of seasonal brews, mostly from local breweries. (Most of the events say the tasting lasts three hours.) Finally, if you can't survive on beer alone, "Winter comfort food and Halloween-Inspired Christmas Cocktails will be available."

However, the Nightmare Before Christmas brews cruise sounds like the most exciting of the bunch, taking all of the above and putting it on a "mega yacht" sailing around the Portland harbor. And as you might expect, you'll pay a premium to be on a boat. Whereas all the other events have a base ticket price of $35, the Portland cruise starts at $42.

But if you're a beer lover looking for an excuse to wear your Nightmare Before Christmas costume among like-minded people, can you really put a price on this kind of experience? Tickets for all the events can be purchased on Eventbrite.