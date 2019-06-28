Nicki Minaj Has a Red Lobster ‘Black Card’ Allowing Her a Lifetime of Free Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Image zoom Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Here are two celebrity tidbits you may not have known: Before her rap career, Nicki Minaj actually had a stint working at “a couple different” Red Lobsters (getting fired from all of them). And until recently, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon had apparently never even been to America’s best-known full-service seafood chain. (How someone born into an American middle-class family in 1974 has never eaten at a Red Lobster is beyond me, but I’ll take his word for it!)

Working from that premise, last night, Fallon and Minaj headed over to the Red Lobster in New York’s Times Square so one could relive her server glory days and the other could experience the joys of Cheddar Bay Biscuits. About 7.5 minutes of comedy ensued…

The segment begins with Fallon popping his Red Lobster cherry — and, of course, Lobsteritas and Cheddar Bay Biscuits to get things going. Fallon’s take on the latter: “This is absolutely fantastic.”

Then, not long after the five-minute mark, Minaj gets her chance at redemption. “Upstairs there’s people waiting for food,” Fallon explains. “They have no idea that we’re here. Let’s go serve some food to these great people.” The uniforms go on and all.

In the end, Minaj’s return stint is deemed successful enough that Fallon rewards her with what he calls “the first and only” Red Lobster “black card,” allowing the rap star to get free Cheddar Bay Biscuits for life. “Oh my god,” she responds. “This is the nicest thing anyone’s ever given me.” Uh, yeah, it’s a card for a lifetime of free Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits: It’s the nicest thing anyone could ever give anyone!

Finally, if you stick around until the end, you’ll also get a glimpse of what has to be the largest basket of Cheddar Bay Biscuits you’ll ever see.