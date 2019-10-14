Nick Offerman Is Getting His Own Scotch Courtesy of Lagavulin

Image zoom Diageo

Nick Offerman is known for playing overly manly characters thanks to his deep voice and thick facial hair. And he’s reinforced his “man’s man” identity by showing an affinity for Scotch whisky in real life. Since 2014, he’s worked with Lagavulin and even has a YouTube channel with the distillery, My Tales of Whiskey. One video—“Nick Offerman’s ‘Yule Log,’” which is 45 minutes of Offerman sitting in front of a fire drinking Scotch—has over 3.6 million views. Now, finally, after all that hard work, the actor has claimed the ultimate prize: his own limited-edition Lagavulin whisky.

Lagavulin Offerman Edition Aged 11 Year hits shelves this month: an 11-year-old single malt created by Nick himself, with plenty of help from Lagavulin Distillery Manager Colin Gordon. The brand says that this special 46-percent ABV bottling “carries the signature Lagavulin peatiness but with extra spices and notes of dried fruit to carry the smoke. The whisky offers a full-on tingle from the split second it hits your lips, with pronounced fresh berry character combined with spiciness. Elevated top-notes provide a more direct flavor journey than other Lagavulin expressions.”

Image zoom Diageo

Offerman also helped design the packing, so, of course, it features his portrait (with the facial hair looking extra bushy), as well as his signature and a quote: “I have traveled the world and sampled many attempts at pleasing nectars, but it is solely this distillation of Islay; a tiny, charismatic Scottish isle, that has claimed my palate. Yea, and my heart into the bargain.” Bottles are available at select retailers nationwide while supplies last with a suggested price of $74.99.

To help promote the new product, Lagavulin says they’ll be adding new Offerman Edition content to the My Tales of Whiskey YouTube Channel later this month. Whether any of those videos will be as captivating as watching Offerman drink Scotch for 45 minutes remains to be seen.