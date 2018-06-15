Nick Offerman's Father's Day Ritual, Plus Jon Hamm Describes the World's 'Loneliest' Baskin Robbins

Each week the Internet serves up a bevy of delicious videos and social media bites about food, and this week is no exception. Here are five of the best videos and most viral moments filling our feeds:

Nick Offerman and His Very Different Dad Enjoy Father's Day

Nick Offerman has been a longtime spokesman for his favorite Scotch, Lagavulin. The actor has appeared in numerous videos for the brand, including a "yule log channel"-inspired edition where he just sits sipping whisky in front of a fireplace. For Father's Day, Offerman took a slightly more TV commercial approach with this adorable ad starring his real-life dad, Ric Offerman. Don't let their rhyming names fool you, these two couldn't be more different... kinda.

Gordon Ramsay and Alton Brown's New Cooking Battle

Fresh off his hosting duties of Le Grande Yum Yum on the rebooted Rocky and Bullwinkle, Gordon Ramsay gets animated yet again (he was a Smurf, remember) for Disney Channel's series Big Hero 6, based on the movie of the same name. In this clip you see the debut of Ramsay's Bolton Gramercy, a star player in an underground cooking competition which is hosted by—who better?—Iron Chef America's Alton Brown, lending his voice as Yum Laboughé.

Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel Enjoy St. Louis' Finest Frozen Treat

After a previous incident in which Jimmy Kimmel took Jon Hamm to task over his love of St. Louis' Imo's Pizza (which Kimmel isn't a fan of), the late night host made it up the Missouri-born actor by letting him showcase another of the city's treats: Ted Drewes Frozen Custard. Hamm describes one of the original locations as having a line into the street, much to the chagrin of its neighboring business, "the loneliest Baskin Robbins in the world."

Jim Parsons Gets a Skittles-Filled Cane

After Jim Parsons describes how he broke his foot onstage during a curtain call for the Broadway play revival The Boys in the Band, Jimmy Fallon surprises the actor with a commemorative cane filled with Skittles.

IHOP Goes IHOb, Gets Dragged

This week, IHOP made a much-publicized pivot to burgers with its IHOb name change stunt. Regardless of how good the burgers at IHOP actually are, other brands took the chain of breakfast eateries to task over the move:

“Pancake King” (Burger King) really out here trolling IHOP for its name change to iHob...🍔🥞😂 @BurgerKing pic.twitter.com/7RrA5LJKO1 — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) June 12, 2018

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

Dear internet thanks to everyone asking me this but no not every brand is having an identity crisis so I'm gonna stick to Pop-Tarts https://t.co/L6NsUR6WP9 — Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) June 11, 2018

You probably already knew that. pic.twitter.com/m0DXwUk9h8 — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) June 11, 2018

brb changing my name to Netflib — Netflix US (@netflix) June 11, 2018

Geez, come on, guys. IHOP just wants people to know it serves lunch!