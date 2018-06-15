Nick Offerman's Father's Day Ritual, Plus Jon Hamm Describes the World's 'Loneliest' Baskin Robbins

Here are 5 viral food moments from the Internet this week.
Each week the Internet serves up a bevy of delicious videos and social media bites about food, and this week is no exception. Here are five of the best videos and most viral moments filling our feeds:
Nick Offerman and His Very Different Dad Enjoy Father's Day
Nick Offerman has been a longtime spokesman for his favorite Scotch, Lagavulin. The actor has appeared in numerous videos for the brand, including a "yule log channel"-inspired edition where he just sits sipping whisky in front of a fireplace. For Father's Day, Offerman took a slightly more TV commercial approach with this adorable ad starring his real-life dad, Ric Offerman. Don't let their rhyming names fool you, these two couldn't be more different... kinda.
Gordon Ramsay and Alton Brown's New Cooking Battle
Fresh off his hosting duties of Le Grande Yum Yum on the rebooted Rocky and Bullwinkle, Gordon Ramsay gets animated yet again (he was a Smurf, remember) for Disney Channel's series Big Hero 6, based on the movie of the same name. In this clip you see the debut of Ramsay's Bolton Gramercy, a star player in an underground cooking competition which is hosted by—who better?—Iron Chef America's Alton Brown, lending his voice as Yum Laboughé.
Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel Enjoy St. Louis' Finest Frozen Treat
After a previous incident in which Jimmy Kimmel took Jon Hamm to task over his love of St. Louis' Imo's Pizza (which Kimmel isn't a fan of), the late night host made it up the Missouri-born actor by letting him showcase another of the city's treats: Ted Drewes Frozen Custard. Hamm describes one of the original locations as having a line into the street, much to the chagrin of its neighboring business, "the loneliest Baskin Robbins in the world."
Jim Parsons Gets a Skittles-Filled Cane
After Jim Parsons describes how he broke his foot onstage during a curtain call for the Broadway play revival The Boys in the Band, Jimmy Fallon surprises the actor with a commemorative cane filled with Skittles.
IHOP Goes IHOb, Gets Dragged
This week, IHOP made a much-publicized pivot to burgers with its IHOb name change stunt. Regardless of how good the burgers at IHOP actually are, other brands took the chain of breakfast eateries to task over the move:
Geez, come on, guys. IHOP just wants people to know it serves lunch!