Which Team Has the Most Expensive Beer in the NFL?

The priciest beer offered at a pro football game is more than twice as expensive as the cheapest ones.

Published on September 16, 2022
A person holds a beer in a stadium
Photo: Bruce Layfield / Getty Images

No one has ever claimed that attending an NFL game is cheap — but the beer prices are especially frustrating. At least with food, in theory, the items are prepared especially for the stadium. But with beer, you know you could walk into the supermarket and buy literally the exact same beer for… well, how much cheaper depends on the team.

The price of a beer at every NFL stadium was recently broken down by the number crunchers at Bookies.com. (Before you scoff, keep in mind, who do you trust with getting the most accurate numbers more than a bookmaker?) To make sure the playing ground was fair, they converted the prices for every single stadium to a standardized 16-ounce size — but even then, the prices varied widely across stadiums. (Though, in every team's defense, the site didn't state which beer brands were used in calculating the pricing, which potentially could have played a factor.)

According to their research, the most expensive team, surprisingly enough, is the Philadelphia Eagles where a single 16-ounce beer came to $14.67, a whopping $5.11 more than the league average which was $9.56. Philly even beat out Los Angeles: A beer for Rams and Chargers fans came in at $13.75, the second most expensive price on the list.

For the bargain seekers, maybe consider becoming a Jets, Falcons, or Lions fans? The stadiums in New Jersey, Atlanta, and Detroit apparently charge just $6.25 each for a beer

Here are all the teams on Bookies.com list, organized by price:

  • $14.67: Eagles
  • $13.75: Rams, Chargers
  • $12.00: Raiders
  • $11.50: 49ers, Saints, Jaguars
  • $11.00: Dolphins, Giants, Commanders
  • $10.50: Titans, Seahawks, Panthers
  • $9.50: Cowboys, Packers
  • $9.29: Steelers
  • $8.80: Bears, Bills
  • $8.63: Buccaneers
  • $8.50: Chiefs
  • $8.40: Patriots
  • $8.13: Ravens, Browns, Cardinals
  • $8.00: Texans, Vikings, Colts
  • $7.50: Broncos
  • $6.59: Bengals
  • $6.25: Lions, Falcons, Jets

And yet, just as you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, Bookies.com also implies that you shouldn't judge a stadium by its beer price. The site also looked at the price of tickets, parking, sodas, and hot dogs to estimate which teams were the most expensive to see overall. When taking everything into account, the 49ers were the most expensive team and the Cardinals were the cheapest.

