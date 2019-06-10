New York’s Flagship Nordstrom to Debut Six Restaurant Concepts This Fall

Image zoom Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

March 15 was an exciting day for New Yorkers when the city’s first-ever, flagship Neiman Marcus opened its doors at Hudson Yards. The Manhattan outpost is 188,000-square feet, and in addition to housing chic brands, the store also includes three restaurants: The Zodiac Room (Neiman’s signature restaurant), Bar Stanley, and Cook & Merchants, all helmed by chef Alex Pilas, formerly of Eataly. On October 24, another restaurant-heavy department store is coming to New York—a flagship Nordstrom location, set to open with six food and beverage concepts. On Monday, the brand announced that it will partner with two Seattle-based chefs, Ethan Stowell (a 2008 Food & Wine Best New Chef) and James Beard Award-winning Tom Douglas, to add to the restaurant portfolio. In other words? Expect a departure from the usual Nordstrom Cafe.

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom.

The new store is set to have the most food and beverage options out of any other Nordstrom location—currently, the brand operates 253 total restaurants across its 119 “full-line stores.”

And so the department-store restaurant boom continues. Here’s what we know about the new New York concepts so far:

Wolf

Chef Ethan Stowell is set to open Wolf—his first New York City outpost, and a nod to his Seattle restaurant How to Cook a Wolf. Diners will find “Italian-inspired small plates” and dishes highlighting “the bounty of the Pacific Northwest.”

Jeannie’s

Jeannie’s, by chef Tom Douglas, will be a contemporary pizza, pasta, and salad restaurant, according to the release, and “ideal for families.”

Hani Pacific

Chef Douglas’s other concept at Nordstrom is Hani Pacific, which will “feature Pacific Rim-influenced dishes.” The kitchen will be open to the dining room, so guests can see meals being prepared—the restaurant will offer lunch, dinner, and happy hour with full cocktail service. Together, Hani Pacific and Jeannie's mark Douglas's first project on the East Coast.

Broadway Bar

Broadway Bar is an exclusive concept for the New York City flagship, so you won’t be able to find it anywhere else. Expect “inventive cocktails and small plates.”

Bistro Verde

This restaurant will be on the fifth floor, with “classic fare” such as soups, salads, pizza, pasta, meat, seafood, and desserts on offer. Down the line, a patio opening in 2020 will provide space for outdoor dining.

Shoe Bar

This cocktail bar will be located, as you’d expect, on the department store’s shoe floor. You’ll find martinis and wine, along with an all-day food menu.