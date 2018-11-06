These Are NYC's Michelin-Starred Restaurants for 2019

A certain European tire company has just posted its hotly anticipated list of the best dining experiences in New York. Published on Tuesady afternoon, Michelin's New York City Guide for 2019 named four new two-star restaurants and thirteen new one-star restaurants.

As Eater's Ryan Sutton points out, this is the first NYC Michelin Guide to be published since the restaurant world's #MeToo movement hit full force, with the allegations of sexual misconduct against John Besh, Mario Batali, and Ken Friedman breaking towards the end of last year. The new guide, however, doesn't necessarily reflect this wider impulse to dismiss restaurants run or operated by alleged serial abusers. Batali's Babbo, Del Posto, and Casa Mono retained their stars, though Batali did step down from operations last year and is reportedly in the process of divesting from the restaurants. April Bloomfield, whose ex-partner Friedman was accused of sexual misconduct last year, lost her star at The Breslin, removing her from the guide entirely.

Below, find the full list. ("**" signifies that the restaurant is new.)

Three Stars

Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare

Eleven Madison Park

Le Bernardin

Masa

Per Se

Two Stars

Aquavit

Aska

Atera

Blanca

Daniel

Gabriel Kreuther**

Ichimura at Uchu**

Jean-Georges

Jungsik

Ko

L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon**

Marea

The Modern

Sushi Ginza Onodera

Tetsu Basement**

One Star

Agern

Ai Fiori

Aldea

Atomix**

Babbo

Bar Uchu

Batard

Blue Hill

Bouley at Home

Cafe Boulud

Cafe China

Carbone

Casa Enrique

Casa Mono

Caviar Russe

Claro**

The Clocktower

Contra

Cote

Del Posto

Faro

The Finch

Gotham Bar and Grill

Gramercy Tavern

Gunter Seeger NY

Hirohisa

Jeju Noodle Bar**

Jewel Bako

Junoon

Kajitsu

Kanoyama

Kosaka**

L’Appart

Le Coucou

Le Grill de Joel Robuchon**

Meadowsweet

The Musket Room

Nix

Noda**

NoMad

Okuda**

Oxomoco**

Peter Luger

The River Cafe

Satsuki

Sushi Amane

Sushi Inoue

Sushi Nakazawa

Sushi Noz**

Sushi Yasuda

Tempura Matsui

Tuome**

Uncle Boons

Wallse

ZZ’s Clam Bar