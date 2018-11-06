These Are NYC's Michelin-Starred Restaurants for 2019

The annual guide named four new two-star restaurants and thirteen new one-star restaurants.
A certain European tire company has just posted its hotly anticipated list of the best dining experiences in New York. Published on Tuesady afternoon, Michelin's New York City Guide for 2019 named four new two-star restaurants and thirteen new one-star restaurants.
As Eater's Ryan Sutton points out, this is the first NYC Michelin Guide to be published since the restaurant world's #MeToo movement hit full force, with the allegations of sexual misconduct against John Besh, Mario Batali, and Ken Friedman breaking towards the end of last year. The new guide, however, doesn't necessarily reflect this wider impulse to dismiss restaurants run or operated by alleged serial abusers. Batali's Babbo, Del Posto, and Casa Mono retained their stars, though Batali did step down from operations last year and is reportedly in the process of divesting from the restaurants. April Bloomfield, whose ex-partner Friedman was accused of sexual misconduct last year, lost her star at The Breslin, removing her from the guide entirely.
Below, find the full list. ("**" signifies that the restaurant is new.)
Three Stars
Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare
Eleven Madison Park
Le Bernardin
Masa
Per Se
Two Stars
Aquavit
Aska
Atera
Blanca
Daniel
Gabriel Kreuther**
Ichimura at Uchu**
Jean-Georges
Jungsik
Ko
L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon**
Marea
The Modern
Sushi Ginza Onodera
Tetsu Basement**
One Star
Agern
Ai Fiori
Aldea
Atomix**
Babbo
Bar Uchu
Batard
Blue Hill
Bouley at Home
Cafe Boulud
Cafe China
Carbone
Casa Enrique
Casa Mono
Caviar Russe
Claro**
The Clocktower
Contra
Cote
Del Posto
Faro
The Finch
Gotham Bar and Grill
Gramercy Tavern
Gunter Seeger NY
Hirohisa
Jeju Noodle Bar**
Jewel Bako
Junoon
Kajitsu
Kanoyama
Kosaka**
L’Appart
Le Coucou
Le Grill de Joel Robuchon**
Meadowsweet
The Musket Room
Nix
Noda**
NoMad
Okuda**
Oxomoco**
Peter Luger
The River Cafe
Satsuki
Sushi Amane
Sushi Inoue
Sushi Nakazawa
Sushi Noz**
Sushi Yasuda
Tempura Matsui
Tuome**
Uncle Boons
Wallse
ZZ’s Clam Bar