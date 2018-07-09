Two New Starbucks Menu Items, Revealed

If you’re a fan of Starbucks, you know that they've mastered the art of releasing increasingly intriguing drinks. There's that refreshing-looking layered Serious Strawberry Frappuccino, cold brew whipped cream, and those bottled coffee smoothies, for example. Of course, Starbucks is probably best known for its super-sugary, limited-edition Frappuccinos (remember that zombie one?) but this summer, the mega-chain is going in a much more mature direction by introducing two new menu items for people who like actual coffee in their coffee beverages.

Here they are: First up, the Salted Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew. You might remember that Starbucks recently released its “cold foam” which you can add as a frothy topper to some of its iced coffee drinks. This version is simply caramel-flavored cold brew, with a salted-cream cold foam on top.

The second is the Iced Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte. Seems like Starbucks is making an effort to embrace the popularity of non-dairy milks. I have yet to try a latte made with coconut milk, but I will say this much: I have added a splash of coconut milk to a Starbucks iced mocha, and it brings the perfect amount of creaminess to a strong cup of coffee, so I approve of this choice.

You’ll be able to find both new drinks in Starbucks cafes starting on July 10. And good thing, too, because on a hot day, whether you’re on the way to the beach or to the office, sometimes the only thing that can provide relief is cold coffee. If it's cold coffee with a touch of sweetness, even better.