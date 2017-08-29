These Skittles Will Trick Your Taste Buds [Video]

Most people knocking on doors and saying “trick or treat” this Halloween are in search of the latter and not the former. But a new Skittles flavor might be the perfect way to enjoy some treats that are, in and of themselves, tricky.

According to the Instagram feed @CandyHunting, Skittles has finally released bags of deceptive candies called Trick Plays (which were announced in May) ahead of the NFL season. The "trick" portion to these limited-edition sweets is that the color of the candy shell doesn’t correspond to the actual flavor within, and between different bags, the same colors won’t necessarily taste the same.

Courtesy of Wrigley

If this concept sounds familiar, it’s similar to a previous product called Skittles Riddles which were released in 2012 in the U.S. (and in 2008 in the U.K. as Confused Skittles). At that time, the flavors included watermelon, cherry, punch, apple, and raspberry. The candies might remind some Harry Potter fans of Bertie Botts Every Flavor Beans, which would mix together identical jelly beans containing both pleasing and disgusting flavors.

Also hitting shelves this Halloween season is the return of Cauldron Skittles, bright orange bags that contain spookier-sounding flavors like Petrified Pear, Gripping Grape, Twisted Tangerine, Bogey Berry, and Lurking Lemon. Cauldron Skittles were introduced for the first time around Halloween last year.

Courtesy of Wrigley

Obviously, Halloween is one of the biggest candy holidays of the year, so Skittles’ parent company Mars, Inc., has a few more treats up its sleeve, also recently releasing Oreo-inspired Cookies & Screeem M&M’s.

Courtesy of Target

And not to be outdone, Reese’s is dropping peanut butter-filled bats on us to creep out the candy aisle. Both items are available exclusively at Target stores.

Courtesy of Target

Providing a little confusion to our taste buds seems to be on the minds of a few companies, including Oreo which, it’s rumored, will release a Mystery Flavor that cookie-munching fans can try to guess for a chance to win $50,000. Now that would be a treat.