Danny Meyer Triples Down on NYC, David Chang Goes to L.A. and More of the Week's Restaurant News

Welcome to Friday. Here are some of the biggest restaurant anouncements, openings and closings from the past week:

David Chang opening first restaurant in L.A.

David Chang’s Momofuku restaurant group will open its first full-service restaurant in Los Angeles later this year. The new restaurant, named North Spring, will not (initially) serve any Momofuku classics like Chang’s famous pork buns or ramen. Instead, North Spring’s menu will “draw inspiration from LA’s diverse culinary landscape and California’s bounty.” Besides New York, and soon L.A., Momofuku currently operates restaurants in Sydney, Toronto and Washington D.C.

Noma Staff are operating a pop-up under a Copenhagen bridge.

30 Noma employees (not including Rene Redzepi) are currently operating a pop-up restaurant under a bridge in Copenhagen. The temporary restaurant called Under The Bridge is located under Knippelsbro Bridge in Denmark's capital city and will serve food until this Sunday, after opening this past Wednesday. The international team describes the food as, "a menu of simple delicious food that they [Noma staff] would eat themselves on a summer night."

Danny Meyer opening three new Italian restaurants in NYC this year.

Danny Meyer, the mastermind behind Union Square Hospitality Group and Shake Shack, will open three new restaurants this year. In August, Meyer will open Martina, a fast-casual pizzeria, with former Marta and Maialino—both USHG restaurants—chef Nick Anderer. Also opening in August is Meyer’s new café and sandwich shop, Caffé Marchio. Then, in September, Meyer will open a wine bar called Vini e Fritti, which will also serve aperitivos and fried food like fritto misto. The later two will join up with Marta to create what Meyer calls a Roman 'piazza.'

Shake Shack releasing new Hot Chick’n sandwich.

Shake Shack is adding a Hot Chick’n sandwich to its menus nationwide. Starting August 1st, the new sandwich, which is described as a "crispy chicken breast dusted with a guajillo and cayenne pepper blend and topped with slaw and pickles," will be available at all Shake Shack locations, excluding airports, stadiums and ballparks.

Los Tacos No. 1 opens Times Square location.

Chelsea Market favorite Los Tacos No. 1 has opened a second location, this time in Times Square. Tourists and locals alike will now have even more access to Los Tacos No. 1’s beloved adobada, carne asada, and nopal tacos. The location is currently open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., however, they plan to expand service to 24 hours a day.

April Bloomfield’s Salvation Burger is closing.

After just 11 months of service, chef April Bloomfield’s Salvation Burger is closing this weekend. While Salvation Burger received positive reviews after opening, the location inside the Pod 51 Hotel on East 51st Street never quite took off after a fire forced the restaurant to close for seven months last May. Bloomfield and her business partner Ken Friedman, with whom she also owns Spotted Pig, Salvation Taco, The John Dory, and The Breslin, together decided to shutter Salvation Burger recently after returning from traveling. They hope to reopen in a new location in the near future.