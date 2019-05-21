Lidl Announces Next 25 U.S. Store Locations

Ambitious plans are, by their very nature, difficult to achieve. Otherwise, they’d just be called “normal plans.” So when the German-based discount grocer Lidl came crashing onto American shores in 2017 by announcing plans to open 100 stores by the end of the following year, it was natural to wonder how this unfamiliar name would wedge itself into a competitive and currently very dynamic supermarket industry. Since then, Lidl has certainly found a niche: We ranked it as our third best American supermarket, and it’s earned headlines for its beer and wine selections. But it’s also stumbled a bit along the way, so though the chain hasn’t reached its 100 store goal quite yet, it has announced plans for 25 more stores coming soon.

First, the good news for Lidl fans: On Friday, the grocery chain released a list of specific locations for the 25 stores it plans to open within the next year across seven states: Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. (You can find that entire list below.) For the record, Lidl also said that two North Carolina stores would be closing this summer: Rockingham and Kinston.

In the announcement, Lidl explains that, despite being a bit behind schedule, they still hope to hit their 100 store goal by the end of 2020. “We are committed to long-term growth in the United States and always strive to locate in the most convenient locations for our shoppers,” Johannes Fieber, CEO of Lidl US, stated. “These new stores are part of the next steps in our U.S. expansion. Over the next year, we are excited to introduce more customers to Lidl’s award-winning quality, reliably low prices, and convenient shopping experience.”

As CNN Business reports, two of Lidl’s biggest stumbles out of the gate have been stores that were too large and weren’t conveniently located for the type of shoppers the chain wants to attract. “When it's bigger, they lose the aura of it being simple and easy to shop,” an analyst told CNN. As a result, the chain is now focusing on smaller stores closer to urban areas — something you might notice this list: