We Tasted the Finalists for Lay's Newest Potato Chip Flavor

As we covered previously, Lay’s is once again asking America to weigh in on what the newest taste sensation to hit the potato chip aisle should be. The fan-submitted semi-finalists to the “Do Us a Flavor” contest, which included trendy flavors like Avocado Toast and Smoked Gouda and Honey, and some classics dishes like Ravioli and Sloppy Joe’s. When it came down to it, the folks at Lay’s chose three finalists to go into production and let the fans decide which they like the best by actually trying them when they hit retailers on July 24th. While you might be tempted to go with your regional cuisine favorite, our staff got our hands on the Crispy Taco, Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese and Fried Green Tomato flavors and tasted them to suss out which we think is the most likely to fly off of store shelves. Here’s what some of us thought:

Crispy Taco (Traditional Chips) - Submitted by Ellen Sarem; San Antonio, TX

“Like eating taco meat. Not a bad thing.”

“You can taste the lettuce. That’s weird.”

“They taste just like taco seasoning. I wish they were wavy or kettle.”

“Doesn’t taste like tacos so much as American-ized taco seasoning. Artificial as it is, it’s still a great spice blend.”

“Would eat again, definitely.”

Kettle Cooked Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese - Submitted by Lindsay Hoffman; Palm City, FL

“Basically sour cream and onion.”

“You still get poppy seeds in your teeth. Not worth it.” (Yes, there are poppy seeds in the seasoning.)

“I like the pepperiness and crunch added from being kettle chips. Would definitely buy for a party”

“It tastes like a dirty chip.”

“These didn’t quite deliver on the sesame and poppy seed flavors.”

Wavy Fried Green Tomato - Submitted by Gregory Pope; Charlotte, NC

“Zesty and a little sweet.”

“The ridges add a nice element to an otherwise vaguely-flavored chip.”

“Tomato is a pretty subtle flavor to try to imbue onto a chip. These miss the mark.”

“The thicker wavy texture really works with this flavor.”

“I would never have thought of making this a chip but I kind of love it.”

In the end, it seems the clear winner here is Crispy Taco. While it might seem more appropriate for the taco seasoning-inspired powder to dust a tortilla chip rather than a potato chip, these were the clear “I’d eat that” winner from those who’s comments were and were not featured above. But surprisingly, the Fried Green Tomatoes chips might have a shot as well, as they were certainly a surprising dish to recreate with chips and received equal amounts of return tasters going back for seconds.

As far as the trio in concerned, one taste-tester commented “I’d bring these all to a party, together. They work.” And with previous flavors like Sriracha, Biscuits and Gravy and Tikka Masala, “Lay’s should just be its own food group by creating everything we need to eat in chip form.”

You can vote for your choice between July 24th and October 8th by visiting the Lay’s website, or using the Twitter and Instagram hashtag #SweepstakesEntry and corresponding #VoteEverythingBagel, #VoteFriedGreenTomato or #VoteCrispyTaco. Voting is also available via Snapchat.