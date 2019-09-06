New Jersey to Host a ‘Sopranos’-Themed Convention with Lots of Italian Food

Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images

As someone who grew up in New Jersey, I always elicit surprise—nay, indignation—when people find out I haven’t seen The Sopranos. The award-winning HBO drama, which follows New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano, ended over 12 years ago, yet still, the dedication and passion that fans have for the series is impressive. So it really comes as no surprise (though it's certainly a delight) that this November, a Sopranos-themed convention will take place at the Meadowlands Expo in Secaucus, NJ, per Eater.

“SopranosCon,” on November 23 and 24, promises an interactive fan experience “visually inspired by The Feast of St Elzéar, celebrating the series by showcasing Italian culture in New Jersey with food, drink, art, music, comedy, and some show-related businesses.” Plenty of cast members will be in attendance, including Tony Sirico, who played Paulie “Walnuts” Gaultieri, and Federico Castelluccio, aka Furio Giunta—there will even be a horse, Goldee, who played “Pie-O-My.” The event’s website also touts fan art galleries, exhibits, screenings, trivia and costume contests, and interactive games, plus a cast Q&A. As for the food? So far, Brooklyn Pizza Crew and Holsten’s (an ice cream shop which was featured on the show) are confirmed vendors.

For super fans interested in attending, tickets start at $50 for general admission on Saturday or Sunday. There are also VIP ticket options, like the $150 one-day Capo package, which includes general admission, access to the VIP experience (a cast Q&A with food and drinks, as well as a meet and greet), and pictures and autographs. The most extravagant packages reach $750, like “The Stugots II,” which includes VIP tickets for two guests to attend Saturday and Sunday, with access to the red carpet on Saturday, the VIP experiences on both days, premium seating, a one night stay at the Embassy Suites, and transportation to and from Satin Dolls and Scores After Party, per the website. Should you want merchandise, there are “SopranosCon” hats and t-shirts available too.

The Sopranos isn’t the only TV show having a revival moment, either—head over to Chicago and you’ll find a bar that’s completely dedicated itself to Parks and Recreation, complete with Snake Juice, “Treat Yo Self Cakes,” and a live Mouse Rat concert (Andy must be thrilled). It’s the latest in a series of pop-ups at Replay Lincoln Park, which has also transformed into a Game of Thrones-themed bar, a tribute to the famously disastrous Fyre Festival, and a Dundies awards ceremony from The Office. Right now, it’s full of photo-opps with iconic Pawnee locations—make sure you catch L’il Sebastian before he gets lost in the corn maze at the Harvest Festival.