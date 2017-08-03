New 'Great British Bake Off' Trailer Is Weird (and Awesome)

Since the shocking announcement that beloved cooking competition series The Great British Bake Off would be leaving the BBC for Channel 4 (and losing judge Mary Berry and hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc in the process), fans of the show have been clamoring for a glimpse at the teased changes that a new network would bring to the thrilling-yet-low-key contest. And now we’ve got our first look…er, sort of. Here’s the new trailer for the upcoming season of GBBO:

The weird (or, frankly, pretty awesome) animated video features singing flour and pastries, reminiscent of old Sesame Street segments with musical produce and bread. The baked goods are belting out “We All Stand Together,” a song written by Paul McCartney for the animated film Rupert and the Frog Song (yes, it was sung by frogs) and that actually topped the U.K. Singles Charts back in 1984.

A pile of flour kicks off the baseline, followed by burbling batter, dough balls raising their voices, a choir of croissants linking “arms,” cream puffs trilling in a tower and pies showing off their pipes. The whole montage ends with a colorful pile of singing goodies repeating the refrain before an announcer gives us the old “coming soon” treatment, without so much as an airdate.

While there are no clips of actual competition in the trailer, some rumors and tidbits about the Channel 4 incarnation of the series have been slowly leaking out. We’ve been following the antics of new co-host Noel Fielding, listening with concern as new judge Prue Leith requests healthier recipes, So while we wait for the series to hit our tellies, here’s everything we know about the new Great British Bake Off so far.

