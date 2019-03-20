The New Ballpark Food Hitting Stadiums on Opening Day 2019

MLB baseball season is almost upon us, and while you gear up to root for your favorite teams, know that the stadiums are gearing up too—with over 40 new menu items, that is. Aramark, a food management company that partners with nine MLB teams for food and beverage, just announced its new lineup of spring menu offerings, which focus on “quality, health, convenience, and personalization,” according to a statement. The teams in the partnership are the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, Oakland A’s, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays—as for the food? Expect everything from “Smoked Burnt Ends Topped Tots” to a “Fritos Pie Corn Dog” (more on that in a minute). Check out some of the highlights below, and start planning your cross-country MLB food road trip now:

Tots

Cinnamon Chipotle Topped Tots, PNC Park Courtesy of Aramark.

For all you tater tot fans out there, Aramark is debuting eight new loaded tots this season. There’s “Elote Topped Tots” at Coors Field (home of the Colorado Rockies), which combine street corn, zesty mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro, cayenne pepper, and green chili queso; at PNC Park in Pittsburgh (home of the Pittsburgh Pirates), there’s “Cinnamon Chipotle Topped Tots,” which pile on cinnamon chipotle spiced pulled pork, green and red onions, and chipotle maple syrup. And if you’re at Minute Maid Park to see an Astros game, make sure you order the “Smoked Burnt Ends Topped” tots, with queso blanco, BBQ sauce, green onions, smoked pork burnt ends, and pickles. (Yes, please.)

Hot dogs

Fritos Pie Corn Dog, Minute Maid Park. Courtesy of Aramark.

Remember that Fritos Pie Corn Dog? You can get it at Minute Maid Park—it’s a foot long hot dog, dipped in Fritos corn chips batter, and smothered with queso blanco and Texas chili. Or, go for the “Bases Loaded Dog” at Citi Field (home of the New York Mets), which takes a Nathan’s foot long and covers it in cheddar fondue, applewood smoked bacon, and green onions, served up on a potato roll.

Burgers and more

The LBLT, at Fenway Park. Courtesy of Aramark

Aramark’s “burgers and more” category encompasses everything from shishito peppers (Coors Field) and chicken sandwiches (Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City Royals) to lamb gyros (Minute Maid Park), for a total of 15 new offerings. Try the “Pittsburgh Cone” at PNC Park, which puts kielbasa, pierogi, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing in a waffle cone. Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia (home of the Phillies) will have debut a donut burger, with cheese, bacon, and spicy cherry pepper jam. And we can’t deny the appeal of a lobster BLT (aka LBLT), which you can grab at Fenway Park during a Boston Red Sox game.

Sweet Treats

Shipwreck Sundae, PNC Park. Courtesy of Aramark

Calling all dessert fiends: there are seven new sweet treats from Aramark to look forward to this season. At Rogers Centre (Toronto Blue Jays), there’s “Funnel Cake Poutine,” which is exactly what it sounds like—funnel cake fries, ice cream, chocolate, caramel, and marshmallow. PNC Park, on the other hand, will offer a "Shipwreck Sundae," with jumbo marshmallows coated with chocolate and a "dusting of graham crackers," served with ice cream. Looking for something boozy? Make your way to Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum for an A’s game, where a tricycle-freezer (Party Pop Cycle) will sell alcohol-infused popsicles (adults-only).

“Better-for-you” options

Beyond Burger, Minute Maid Park Courtesy of Aramark.

As aforementioned, one of the things Aramark is focusing on this year is health, so there are 10 “healthier” items that have been added to the menu. It includes the Beyond Burger at Minute Maid Park, served “Caribbean-style” with black beans, avocado-pineapple relish and Sriracha aioli; you can also get a “Quinoa Blueberry Salad” at PNC Park, with chopped hearts of palm, spinach, blueberries, cucumbers, carrots, sunflower seeds, and balsamic dressing. These items are good if you’re looking for lighter fare (as opposed to loaded tots).