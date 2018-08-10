San Diego’s Ballast Point Brewery to Open Outpost in San Francisco

Though Ballast Point began as a small operation in the back of a homebrew shop in 1996, the popular brand, known for its hoppy and sometimes fruit-accentuated brews, eventually hit a period of rapid expansion before being sold to the beer giant Constellation Brands in 2015 for $1 billion. Since that time, the brand has continued to grow: opening a brewery and restaurant in Virginia in 2017 and in Chicago this year, not to mention that it’s set to open an outpost in Downtown Disney in a couple months, adding to its collection of locations in its Southern California home.

But this week, Ballast Point announced it will also be adding a new taproom in an area that might turn some heads… Northern California.

Slated to open in San Francisco in early 2019, this latest Ballast Point location will feature both a restaurant and three-barrel research and development brewery. According to a representative for the brand, though the taproom will feature the usual Ballast Point brews—like their flagship Sculpin IPA, Grapefruit Sculpin, Fathom IPA, and Bonito Blonde—it will also offer exclusive beers that will only be available in this Bay Area location. Additionally, those looking for takeout brews will have the option to purchase bottles, cans and growlers to go.

As for the restaurant, Ballast Point promises “localized fare inspired by San Francisco as well as a taste of San Diego with some of our most popular brewpub dishes, including Baja-style fish tacos and house-made pretzels with beer mustard.” The eatery will also check many of the other boxes you’d expect these days, including “line-caught fish, free-range chicken and hormone-free beef whenever possible,” as well as a seasonal menu.

“As a proud California brewery, we’re eager to make a more personal connection with our NorCal neighbors through our San Francisco tasting room and kitchen,” Ben Dollard, president of Ballast Point, told us via email. “The Bay Area community has enjoyed our high-quality beer for years so opening a physical location is a natural extension of our presence here.”

Though Southern California beers being sold in Northern California is nothing new, the Bay Area has seen a bit of an influx of bigger SoCal brewers opening up on their turf. Earlier this year, Stone Brewing also opened a small brewery and restaurant, though their location is outside the city limits in Napa.