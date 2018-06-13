Netflix's 'Sugar Rush' Baking Show: What We Know So Far

Despite there being an entire cable network devoted to food and another channel all about cooking, Netflix has become a go-to place for tasty visual treats. From original programming like the cuisine-forward Chef's Table and Ugly Delicious, to the completely silly Nailed It!, to reruns of Great British Baking Show and Parts Unknown, the streaming service has a whole slew of food shows (even one all about cooking with weed) in its stable. According to a recent announcement from the media company, another reality cooking competition is about the join those ranks with Sugar Rush.

What is Sugar Rush about?

Like many baking and cooking competitions on the air, the show pits bakers against one another in a high-stakes, fast-paced race to create delicious and beautiful pastry items while under the clock. No, it's not breaking any molds but a flurry of floury activity is always a good time.

The judges know a thing or two about baking

Every legit cooking competition rests on the druthers of its judges panel. In the case of Sugar Rush, the show has brought on two personalities well-versed in baking. Adriano Zumbo already has a baking show on Netflix (in reruns, at least) called Zumbo's Just Desserts, an Australian series that follows rules similar to Top Chef or MasterChef. But aside from his other TV gig, Zumbo is the proprietor of eight patisseries throughout Australia.

Candace Nelson joins Zumbo in the judges' role. Nelson is best-known for founding Sprinkles Cupcakes, which sparked the national cupcake craze. The Sprinkles empire has over two dozen locations worldwide and counting and spurred a cookbook as well as a line of boxed cupcake mixes. Nelson is also a frequent judge on Food Network's Cupcake Wars, so she knows her way around a critique.

The host of the series is Game Show Network and AwesomnessTV star Hunter March.

It's from the same production company as Top Chef

The eight-episode series is being produced by Magical Elves, the company behind Top Chef and Nailed It!, which bodes well for the forthcoming series' credentials as a top-notch culinary competition.

A release date for Sugar Rush has yet to be announced.