Watch the Trailer for ‘Street Food' — Netflix's Visually Stunning New Series From the Creators of 'Chef's Table'

“If someone has to taste real food, authentic food, it has to be street food.”

That’s the first line that narrates the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming series, Street Food, set to premiere on April 26. The show, which comes from the team behind Chef’s Table, was announced last month, and aims to “take viewers to some of the world's most vibrant cities to explore the rich culture of street food all over the globe,” per a tweet from co-creator Brian McGinn. Season one is all about Asia, and McGinn teased that Street Food will visit nine countries total, including Singapore and India—other than that, there weren’t many details available at the time. However, that changed Wednesday when Netflix finally announced the full lineup and released the trailer. It’s all the gorgeous camerawork and slow-motion shots you’d expect from Chef’s Table—but this docu-series goes way beyond the confines of a traditional restaurant kitchen.

Viewers will travel to Bangkok, Thailand; Osaka, Japan; Delhi, India; Yogyakarta, Indonesia; Chiayi, Taiwan; Seoul, South Korea; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Singapore; and Cebu, Philippines. In the roughly two-minute trailer, we see fiery sautées, noodles pulled and soups ladled, a blowtorch in action, and plenty of enthusiastic customers as various narrators weigh in on the meaning and importance of street food culture. One notes “people have been doing the same dish for 40, 50, 60 years—they never went to culinary school," while another calls it "a chaotic paradise of food."

They go on to discuss the incredible strength and sacrifice it takes to successfully sell food on the street. One woman says that she wanted to give up multiple times, but there was one reason she couldn’t—her family. “Street food is what brings us together. It’s where we find a common place. Now, it’s our time to celebrate it and share it with the rest of the world,” the final narration says, as a man raises a glass to the viewer.

Street Food premieres on Netflix on April 26, 2019.