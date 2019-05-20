Netflix Announces More Seasons of ‘Chef’s Table’ and ‘Somebody Feed Phil’

Sunday, May 19 was a busy day for Netflix. Among other announcements, the streaming giant announced the renewal of two of its major food shows, Chef’s Table and Somebody Feed Phil. Chef’s Table, the beautifully-shot docuseries that’s featured the likes of Massimo Bottura, Christina Tosi, and Enrique Olvera, has confirmation for a seventh and eighth season—eight chefs total will be featured. As for Somebody Feed Phil, the excitable, curious Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal is back for 10 more episodes as he continues his culinary journey around the world. The announcements were made at Netflix’s FYSEE Food Day—a series of panels, activations, demonstrations, and more focused on the platform’s food content—hosted by Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski.

Courtesy of Netflix.

While the chef lineup for seasons seven and eight of Chef’s Table hasn’t been announced yet, presumably, we’ll be getting four episodes (ergo, chefs) per season, as we have with the previous three installments. If you haven’t caught up yet, season six—which premiered this past February—features Mashama Bailey (The Grey), Sean Brock (currently planning a massive Nashville restaurant complex), Asma Khan (behind cult-favorite Darjeeling Express in London), and Dario Cecchini, a renowned Tuscan butcher who recently opened his first restaurant outside Italy in the Bahamas. Somebody Feed Phil currently has two seasons available on Netflix—as you’ll find in our season two recap, Rosenthal visits Venice, Copenhagen, Cape Town, Dublin, Buenos Aires, and New York, eating a lot along the way. (The New York episode is particularly packed.) Neither show has a confirmed release date for the upcoming seasons.

In the meantime, there’s plenty of other food content to tide you over. On April 26, the creators of Chef’s Table debuted a new docuseries that celebrates street food traditions (hint: it’s called Street Food) all over the world. The first season is focused on Asia, taking viewers everywhere from Bangkok, Thailand to Yogyakarta, Indonesia; in an interview with Food & Wine, co-creator Brian McGinn says they’ve also got their eye on Central America, Mexico, Europe, and Africa for potential upcoming seasons (with additional locations in Asia to consider as well.) Hulu also announced that Chrissy Teigen and David Chang are set to host an upcoming cooking-focused talk show called Family Style—produced by Chang and Teigen’s companies, Hulu, and Vox Media studios.