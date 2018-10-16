Watch the Trailer for ‘The Final Table,' Netflix’s Global Cooking Competition

Next month, Netflix will unveil its latest cooking series, The Final Table, a global showdown that’s essentially a World Cup of culinary competitions. In teams of two, 24 chefs from around the world will compete by cooking the cuisines of nine different countries over the course of ten episodes, trying to impress a panel of well-known chefs, celebrities, and food critics. When the show was first announced, big names in the food world were thrown around, including recent Michelin star honoree Clare Smyth, Enrique Olvera, Grant Achatz, and Anne-Sophie Pic all seated at the coveted “Final Table,” where one of the competing chefs will be awarded a spot in the finale. Needless to say, our curiosity was piqued, Now, Netflix is giving us our first look at just what this upcoming worldwide event has in store with today's release of the below trailer:

Additionally, Netflix has released the names of all of the competing chef teams, along with the celebrity ambassadors and food critics who will judge them.

The competing chefs include:

Aaron Bludorn (New York, NY) and Graham Campbell (Dundee, Scotland)

Darren MacLean (Calgary) and Timothy Hollingsworth (Los Angeles)

Shin Takagi (Kanazawa) and Ronald Hsu (Atlanta)

Alex Haupt (Amsterdam) and Ash Heeger (Cape Town)

Shane Osborn (Hong Kong) and Mark Best (Australia)

Monique Fiso (Wellington, NZ) and Amninder Sandhu (Mumbai)

James Knappett (London) and Angel Vazquez (Puebla, Mexico)

Jessica Lorigio (San Sebastian) and Johnny Spero (Washington DC)

Collin Brown (England) and Colibri Jimenez (Mexico City)

Esdras Ochoa (Hong Kong) and Rafa Gil (Hong Kong)

Charles Michel (Colombia & France) and Rodrigo Pacheco (Ecuador)

Manuel Berganza (Singapore) and Benjamin Bensoussan (Madrid)

Food critics will include:

Sam Sifton (United States)

Mariana Camacho (Mexico)

Borja Beneyto (Spain)

Jay Rayner (United Kingdom)

Josimar Melo (Brazil)

Rashmi Uday Singh (India)

Andrea Petrini (Italy

Francois-Regis Gaudry (France)

Akiko Katayama (Japan)

So-called ambassadors from nine countries who will also judge the dishes include:

Colin Hanks and Dax Shepard (United States)

Martha Higareda and Julio Cesar Chavez (Mexico)

Miguel Bose and Ana Polvorosa (Spain)

Gary Lineker and Cat Deeley (United Kingdom)

Alessandra Ambrosio and Bebel Gilberto (Brazil)

Hasan Minhaj and Ranganathan Madhavan (India)

Alessandro Del Piero and Eleonora Cozzella (Italy)

Esterelle Payany (France)

Hikari Mori and Yuji Ayabe (Japan)

The premiere season of The Final Table begins streaming on Netflix on Tuesday, November 20, 2018.