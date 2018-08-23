Netflix's 'The Final Table' Will Take Culinary Competition Worldwide

Netflix's growing share of the entertainment market is due partly to a diverse lineup of programming—being all things to all people—and by giving the public what they're hungry for. And it seems one thing Netflix is sure we're all hungry for is more food TV. In addition to its already-popular docuseries Chef's Table and it's hilariously low-stakes baking competition Nailed It! (among many other food-related shows) the streaming service is adding another elimination-style culinary showdown to its lineup later this fall.

Titled The Final Table, the series is described as "a global culinary competition" which will feature "12 teams of two chefs from around the world cooking the national dishes of Mexico, Spain, England, Brazil, France, Japan, the U.S., India and Italy." Each episode is set to focus on and highlight the cuisine of one country, with competing chefs, celebrities, and food critics showcasing unique national flavors and dishes. From there, these "renowned chefs" will vie for a single spot—to be awarded in the finale—at the "Final Table" which is "made up of the greatest chefs from around the world."

According to Netflix, those chefs include:

Grant Achatz of the U.S.

Andoni Aduriz of Spain

Vineet Bhatia of India

Carlo Cracco of Italy

Enrique Olvera of Mexico

Yoshihiro Narisawa of Japan

Anne-Sophie Pic of France

Helena Rizzo of Brazil

Clare Smyth of the U.K.

Hosting the entire international affair will be James Beard Award-winning writer and Bon Appétit editor at large Andrew Knowlton. There's also some pedigreed cooking competition talent behind the camera as well, as the series is being produced by MasterChef and MasterChef Junior veterans Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton. The competing chefs' names are not yet known. As for a release date, the announcement from Netflix only says that the series is set to debut later this year, worldwide.