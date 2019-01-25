Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's February Food Show Lineup

We're nearing the end of the month, which means it's time for Netflix to drop their February 2019 lineup. And this time around, the streaming service is going hard with cooking competitions and food-focused shows. Here's what you can expect to see in the coming months:

Chef's Table: Volume 6 (February 22)

Asma Khan Courtesy of Netflix

In the latest installment of the popular culinary docuseries, viewers will be introduced to London-based Indian chef Asma Khan (pictured above), Husk executive chef Sean Brock, world-renowned Italian butcher Dario Cecchini, and The Grey executive chef Mashama Bailey.

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2 (February 22)

Asma Khan Courtesy of Netflix

In the second season of this competition show, 16 families will vie to create the most delicious meal. Judges Angellica Bell (the 2017 Celebrity MasterChef winner) and British chef Tommy Banks (who happens to have a Michelin star under his belt) hold the competitors' fate in their hands.

¡Nailed It! México: Season 1 (February 8)

Netflix

Netflix recrafted baking competition series Nailed It!—where amateur bakers attempt (and fail) to recreate elaborate, Pinterest-level cakes and sweets—for Mexican viewers (making it the platform's first series to be adapted for a specific market).

And, in other Netflix news, the Queer Eye crew is off filming a mini-season in Japan, which will debut sometime this year. Per Deadline, the Fab Five will be working closely with "local tastemakers" to give lifestyle makeovers to four lucky Tokyo residents. They'll also be eating loads of pastries, according to this Instagram from the show's fashion expert Tan France.

“In just a year since we launched season one, Queer Eye has become a global phenomenon once again and the Fab Five are truly the ambassadors of self-care and compassion that the world needs now more than ever,” series creator David Collins said. “Filming in Japan is a wonderful opportunity for us to work with four deserving heroes that will help showcase the incredible traditions and customs of their country.”