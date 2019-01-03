Find All of Netflix's Cooking Shows Instantly With This Secret Code

Finding the exact Netflix series to fit your mood can often feel like navigating a vast labyrinth—if you don't have a specific title in mind, it's easy to waste valuable binge-watching hours scrolling through endless options. But there's actually a shortcut to landing on the perfect show—albeit a kinda annoying, not-super-obvious one.

Everyone is familiar with the categories at the top of Netflix's homepage. You know, the ones in the upper left corner labeled TV Shows, Movies and Recently Added. The problem is, when you click on one of said categories and glance at the drop-down menu of genres, the options are really, really broad. TV Show genres, for example, include "British" (shows that fall under this label run the gamut from BBC Earth documentaries and Black Mirror to Sick Note starring Lindsay Lohan) and "Classic" (a repository for shows that could also fall under "British" but don't, like Absolutely Fabulous and Fawlty Towers, as well as series that are still in production, like The Walking Dead). It's confusing, to say the least!

There is a way to narrow down those genres, though. If you want to take a deep dive into super-specific subsets like 'Hijacking Movies," "Satanic Stories," and "Canadian Christmas Children and Family Films," all you have to do is head to Netflix-Codes.com and scroll through the company's very long list of categories. Each one has a number, and once you have that number, you can enter it in the Netflix search bar or swap it for the "xx" in this link: https://netflix.com/browse/genre/xx.

Most cooking shows, FYI, are under the code "72436" or "Food and Travel TV." Type that number into the search bar and you'll find everything from Nailed It! and The Great British Baking Show to Salt Fat Acid Heat, as well as lesser known series and documentaries like Sour Grapes (about a young wine savant who conned investors out of millions of dollars) and Mega Food (a show that takes a peek behind the scenes of massive catering operations). The search for your next food-centric TV obsession starts now (and ends very shortly).