This Nespresso Machine Makes Barista-Level Coffee at the Touch of a Button—and It’s Nearly Half Off

There are so many reasons to love De’Longhi’s single-serve Nespresso machines: They’re speedy, simple to use, and steady—delivering a barista-quality espresso from the comfort of home in a matter of minutes.

However, the gold standard of espresso makers comes with a high price tag, with some machines costing as much as $300. Thankfully, those on the hunt for a Nespresso machine of their own are in luck: One of the brand’s best-selling coffee makers is 46% off on Amazon.

The Nespresso VertuoPlus not only brews delicious-tasting drip coffee, it also makes a perfect cappuccino, latte, or espresso with one touch. Simply insert a specially designed Nespresso capsule, then the fully automatic machine scans an attached barcode to brew your beverage in seconds.

It is also designed with a convenient 54-ounce swivel water tank for easy filling and storing, and features super-quiet Centrifusion technology that uses centrifugal force to accurately blend and extract the ideal flavors. What’s more, the machine comes with De’Longhi’s Aeroccino 3 milk frother, which warms and whips hot or cold milk for lattes, cappuccinos, and macchiatos.

The Nespresso VertuoPlus is Amazon’s best-selling espresso machine and coffee maker combo, with nearly 500 perfect five-star ratings. Amazon shoppers rave about how easy the machine is to use and clean, as well as how it’s an amazing deal for the price.

“This is my second Nespresso machine and I love it,” a shopper said. “It’s quiet, easy to use, and doesn’t take up a lot of counter space. The milk frother is perfect! I actually stopped going to Starbucks because I like my Mocha Cappuccinos better than theirs!”

Most of all, customers praise the VertuoPlus for the amazing flavor it produces.

“I've been using this for a couple of months now and absolutely love it,” a user wrote. “It's easy to use and the coffee is very, very good. I can make regular coffee or espresso and they are all excellent. The coffee is worth the price. I've never liked coffee without milk or cream, but this coffee is so good that I like it without adding anything.”

Another added: “I think it rivals coffee from a legit espresso machine. My dad has a Saeco espresso machine that he spent close to $1,000 on and this little pod rivals it. I'm telling you this Nespresso machine does it right! I had my first cup at my boss' office when she kept telling me how great it was. When I saw the machine, I thought—yea, OK. I'm sure it's good but it looks like Keurig's baby cousin. I made a half calf and could not believe how good it was. Then I had a regular and I was convinced. It's so creamy and rich—like you'll find in Europe.”

While the Nespresso VertuoPlus typically costs $229, right now you can get the red Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine with an Aeroccino milk frother for just $124. But there’s no telling how long this deal will last—so add it to your cart ASAP!