Nespresso Machines Are 40% Off at This Secret Sale — but Hurry, It Ends Soon

When we’re craving barista-quality coffee at the touch of a button, we turn to De’Longhi’s single-serve Nespresso machines. They’re speedy, easy to use, and reliable — the perfect trifecta of what we need before we’ve, well, had our first cup of coffee.

However, that quality comes at a cost, with machine prices running as high as $300. So, when we see a deal on Nespresso machines, we pounce.

Well, we have some great news for you: You can get up to 40% off some of De’Longhi’s most beloved Nespresso machines right now in an exclusive online sale. On members-only website RueLaLa, you can snag popular De’Longhi Nespresso machines like the Vertuo Coffee & Espresso Single-Serve Machine and (our favorite) Essenza Mini Single-Serve Espresso Machine.

It’s easy to get in on the deals. Just sign up for a RueLaLa membership to access the sale (don’t worry, it’s free). Once you’re logged in, you will see all the machines with discounts automatically applied. And right now, for $10 you can get free standard shipping for 30 days as part of the Rue 30 promotion.

This secret sale expires Thursday, July 4 at 3 p.m. ET, so head on over to RueLaLa to see all the Nespresso deals, and check out three of our favorites below.

DeLonghi Nespresso Vertuo Coffee & Espresso Single-Serve Machine

To buy: $161 (originally $200); ruelala.com

DeLonghi Nespresso Citiz Single-Serve Espresso Machine

To buy: $200 (originally $250); ruelala.com

DeLonghi Nespresso Essenza Mini Single-Serve Espresso Machine

To buy: $123 (originally $150); ruelala.com