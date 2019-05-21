Watch: George Clooney Visits Puerto Rico's Coffee Growers With Nespresso

After the devastating impact of Hurricanes Maria and Irma, Puerto Rico has been slowly but surely reviving and innovating its way to recovery. As chefs like José Andrés have pointed out, one of the best ways to help the effort is to visit, eat, and spend money to help the island’s economy get back on track. Coffee company Nespresso is doing its own part by way of a new program that will support coffee agriculture in the U.S. territory. And they’ve got George Clooney here to explain it.

The Reviving Origins program from the company famous for its higher-end espresso and coffee pods is making investments in Colombia, Zimbabwe, and Puerto Rico to both reclaim growing land as well as make the entire process more sustainable. The coffees are also meant to highlight the impact investing in a crop can have on a farming community’s livelihood. “Together with agronomists and on-the-ground partners, including TechnoServe, Fairtrade International, Fair Trade USA, and the Rainforest Alliance, the company provides farmers with training and materials to help them grow high-quality coffee, creating shared value and making a positive impact locally,” a statement from the brand says.

Watch a video announcing the program below, which Clooney filmed on location in Puerto Rico:

“Over the 15 years that I’ve worked with Nespresso, I have seen firsthand the impact of the company’s investments on coffee regions around the world and, more importantly, on generations of families,” a statement from Clooney reads. “Nespresso’s involvement in local coffee industries means that the rhythm of life can return to normal after conflict, natural disaster or other hardships."

“At Nespresso, we firmly believe that quality coffee has the transformative power to bring lasting stability to farmers, their families and their communities,” said Guillaume Le Cunff, President and CEO of Nespresso USA. “For decades, we have worked directly with our partners in coffee growing areas across the globe to build sustainable coffee sectors. We are proud to enter new regions and help farmers replant their land, one coffee tree at a time, and reclaim their future, while bringing new and exciting coffee experiences to U.S. customers.”

In all, the company is investing $9.8 million globally to produce what it calls high-quality, rare coffees that are “virtually unknown.” Tamuka mu Zimbabwe (from the eastern part of the country) and Esperanza de Columbia (from Caquetá) are available now, which the first Puerto Rico-sourced expression will be available in September of 2019. The investment is a follow-up of sorts to a $1 million donation the company made in conjunction with the Hispanic Federation to revitalize coffee growing in Puerto Rico back in 2018.

The Tamuka mu Zimbabwe and Esperanza de Colombia Reviving Origins pods are now available for a limited time at Nespresso Boutiques and other Nespresso locations or through the Nespresso Club. Find more information at nespresso.com.