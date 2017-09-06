Nespresso Just Opened a New American Flagship Store

Nespresso—the company behind the multi-colored coffee capsules (not be confused with Keurig pods)—is opening their first American flagship location on Madison Avenue in New York City today. There are other Nespresso boutiques across the country, but the new New York location is only the second using a new design concept first tried in Cannes, France. But the company plans to open more in the future.

The New York City location is 2,500 square-feet and is split between two levels. As soon as you walk in, you’ll be offered the latest limited edition coffee from their Grand Cru line. Coffee specialists are on hand to take guests through tastings of the full range Nespresso coffees. You’ll also be able to browse a selection of their OriginalLine machines, which make mostly espresso from their permanent line of Grand Cru coffees, and their Vertuo Nespresso, for larger cup coffees, of which there are currently capsules for 18 varieties.

Courtesy of Kristjan Veski for Nespresso

At the New York store, Nespresso is also continuing its sustainability push. It's capsules have always been recyclable—something other coffee pod makers have struggled to accomplish—and the new store is a drop-off point for the recycling program. The table tops inside are also part of the effort—they're made from recycled coffee grounds that come from their factory in Switzerland.

On the lower level, guests can take classes on coffee, and learn about coffee-based recipes. The Lab Kitchen offers a series of Masterclasses, where people interested in learning more about coffee can make a one-on-one or group appointment with the so-called Bard, a coffee storyteller, who will guide them through lessons on any of three subjects: using milk as an ingredient in coffee, sustainability in the coffee industry, and the “pure origin” of coffee.

If you’re more interested in just drinking their coffee, Nespresso has you covered on that front, too: Their take away bar—the first of its kind in the United States—offers a range of coffee drinks and pastries from Aux Merveilleux de Fred.