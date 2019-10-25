This Nespresso Machine Is the Easiest Way to Make Bold, Flavorful Coffee—and It’s 57% Off Right Now

Image zoom Amazon

Listen up! If you crave barista-quality coffee from the comfort of home, we have great news for you: Nespresso machines are more than half off in Amazon’s incredible Deal of the Day.

As you might know, Nespresso machines not only brew delicious-tasting drip coffee, they also make perfect espressos, double espressos, and lungos with one touch. And while these high-end appliances typically costs as much as $300, right now you can get both a Nespresso Espresso Machine and 30 capsules for 57% off.

To buy: $100 (originally $232); amazon.com

Using a Nespresso machine is practically foolproof. Just insert a specially designed Nespresso capsule into the machine, then the fully automatic system scans an attached barcode to brew one of five different cup sizes in seconds. The appliance is also designed with incredibly quiet technology that uses centrifugal force to blend and extract the ideal flavors, so you know every cup will be as good as the last.

It’s a popular best-seller on Amazon, with nearly 600 shoppers rating the Nespresso Espresso machine five stars. In addition to praising how easy it is to use, they rave about its quality build and incredible flavor.

“All I can say is that I absolutely LOVE this machine, and it’s 100% worth the price,” wrote one user. “The espresso comes out very velvety & creamy as if I’m at an actual cafe in Europe.”

Another added, “I have had other machines all of my life and finally switched to this machine. After a week of using it, I have come to the conclusion that I will not be using anything else again. This machine provides a high quality coffee and espresso. If you did a blind taste test, I would not be able to tell the difference between this and the local coffee shop. It is cheaper than going out and provides the same high quality.”

Amazon’s Deal of the Day includes both the Nespresso Espresso machine as well as an assortment of its best-selling coffee blends, including dark and medium roasts. You’d better hurry, though, because the deals end in just about a day, at 3 a.m. ET Saturday.