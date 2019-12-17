Nespresso’s Best-Selling Machines Are Up to 50% Off on Amazon

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

While there are many machines that make decent coffee, perhaps no other brand but Nespresso makes lattes and espressos as smooth as George Clooney's voice. Nestlé’s machines have become synonymous with quality at-home coffee drinks in the minds of java lovers, and it certainly helps that its efficient and versatile appliances just look so darn elegant. And while many shoppers snapped them up at a huge discount during Black Friday, we have good news for those who missed out.

Right now, you can get a Breville-Nespresso machine for up to 50% off on Amazon. That means you can save $125 on one of the retailer’s most popular single-serve coffee brewers, the Breville Vertuo. It’s available in a bundle that comes with the brand’s stylish Aeroccino milk frother and 12 VertuoLine Capsules.

To buy: $125 (originally $250); amazon.com

The Vertuo machine uses Nespresso’s patented centrifusion extraction technology to spin capsules at up to 7,000 rotations per minute, ensuring that they're properly brewed into smooth cups of coffee. And its big sibling, the VertuoPlus (currently 35% off), uses an intelligent extraction system that detects barcodes on the rim of Nespresso capsules, determines the selected roast, and brews the capsule according to the best corresponding setting to optimize its flavor.

To buy: $162 (originally $250); amazon.com

For those looking for more compact appliances, Breville-Nespresso’s Essenza Mini and CitiZ espresso machines are also currently discounted, with the latter’s price slashed by $88. These smaller options are perfect for the coffee drinker who wants an intuitive, no-fuss machine; both take less than 30 seconds to reach their ideal hot water temperature.

“This machine is simply amazing: It takes up zero space and spits out high-quality espressos so fast it will make your head spin,” says a customer who bought the Essenza Mini. “I highly recommend it for the people who hate mornings and need to get going fast.” Another writes of the CitiZ, “Absolutely love this Nespresso coffee machine! It makes single or double shots, and you can froth your milk on the side at the same time. Total time to make your morning cappuccino is about one minute.”

Lastly, for a luxurious upgrade, turn to the Breville-Nespresso Creatista Plus, which is currently $100 less than its original price. The Creatista Plus is made for those who want barista-quality coffee at home: It offers eight different beverage selections and comes with a pour spout designed specifically for making latte art.

Regardless of which deal you choose, these machines conveniently come bundled with complimentary Nespresso Original capsules so that you can start using your new coffee maker right away—no need to purchase additional capsules (at least not yet). And as of this writing, all these machines can be delivered by Christmas Eve. If you’re thinking of buying one, you’d better hurry—we don’t know how long these deals were last, and they might possibly be the best Nespresso deals you’ll see before the year is over.

Breville-Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine

To buy: $119 (originally $150); amazon.com

Breville-Nespresso CitiZ Espresso Machine

To buy: $175 (originally $250); amazon.com

Breville-Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee and Espresso Machine

To buy: $398 (originally $500); amazon.com