Neiman Marcus Will Debut Three Restaurants at Hudson Yards

There are plenty of reasons why New York’s forthcoming Hudson Yards is getting so much hype: the complex will host Mercado Little Spain (a Spanish food hall collaboration between José Andrés and the Adrià brothers), an impressive restaurant profile, and plenty of chic stores—including a 188,000-square-foot Neiman Marcus, set to open March 15. This marks the department store's first-ever New York City location, which caused a lot of hype in itself—on top of that, the Neiman Marcus team just announced that they’ll be opening three restaurants within the three-story space.

In addition to the Zodiac Room (Neiman’s signature restaurant), the department store is introducing two new ventures, Bar Stanley and Cook & Merchants—all helmed by chef Alex Pilas, who was previously at Eataly. According to a statement, Pilas will be working with Neiman Marcus corporate chef Jessica Oost to design the menus and the plates—local businesses like Irving Farm and City Bakery will also collaborate. While there’s not much detail on the menu specifics yet, we got a glimpse of what we can expect from all three restaurants. Here’s everything we know so far:

The Zodiac Room

Neiman-frequenters will find a familiar home here. Expect “signature Neiman Marcus dishes” including popovers and strawberry butter on their menu, in addition to seasonal salads, sandwiches, substantial entrées, bubbles, and caviar.

Bar Stanley

If you’re in the mood for a post shopping-spree cocktail, Bar Stanley will be the place. The menu sounds more casual/pub-like, with burgers, salads, and sandwiches on offer. The drinks, on the other hand, are touted as “mixologist-curated specialty cocktails.”

Cook & Merchants

Cook & Merchants is counter service, and sounds like Neiman’s answer to a mini food hall—if you’re on-the-go, you can pick up pre-made salads, soups, and sandwiches. New York’s City Bakery will supply baked goods, and there’s going to be a chocolate counter and wine bar on-site. As for the brew? The restaurant will serve Irving Farm products, offering everything from draft coffee to “espresso-style drinks.”

Customers can also reportedly expect to see demonstrations “from a notable chef or culinarian in the demo kitchen.” There’s no word yet on the lineup—but, with the opening less than two months away, we’re bound to find out soon.