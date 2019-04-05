Here Are the Team-Themed Snacks Available at the 2019 NCAA Finals

The NCAA men’s college basketball tournament has reached its semifinal stage, with four teams vying for the Finals and, hopefully, the big W. Fans of the Auburn, Michigan State, Texas Tech, and University of Virginia, like many college teams, are fervent, so they may be pleased to know that the host venue for this year’s finals, Minneapolis’s U.S. Bank Stadium, is offering up unique eats inspired by each of the Final Four teams starting tomorrow. (As an added bonus, this is the first year the NCAA finals will have alcohol available for purchase.) The quartet of team-themed snacks, supplied by Aramark and available near section 118 of the stadium, will include the following:

Auburn University — Tiger Paw Pork Skins

Fried pork skins with Sriracha mayo and green onion.

Michigan State University — Spartan Coney Dog

All-beef hot dog, topped with diced onions, mustard and savory meat sauce.

Texas Tech — Big Tex Nacho

Bowl of nachos, topped with chili, sour cream, guacamole, and Texas-style salsa.

University of Virginia — Wahoo Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp over grits, topped with creamy red sauce.

“The Final Four is the pinnacle of the college basketball season, so we strove to create a menu that celebrates the occasion and embodies the fans’ school spirit with signature snacks inspired by each team’s hometown,” Aramark’s regional executive chef O’Brien Tingling said in a statement. Elsewhere in the stadium, attendees can find brisket-topped hot dogs, Swedish meatballs, smoked salmon sandwiches and, because this is Minnesota after all, Tater Tot Hot Dish and a fried Walleye sandwich.

Just as college basketball season is winding down, Major League Baseball is winding up, and with the new season comes an array of dining choices at different ballparks around the country. Once again, Aramark has created bespoke items for various teams and regions. Check out the full lineup of the company’s new offerings for the 2019 baseball season here.