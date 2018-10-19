Celebrity Chefs and Hometown Hot Dogs Hit the Menus at NHL and NBA Arenas This Season

Both the new NHL hockey season and NBA basketball season have started this month, and though you may be worried about how your favorite team is looking out of the gate, more casual sports fans are probably equally concerned about what kind of food is going to be available when they're inevitably dragged to a game. So as usual, Aramark—one of the sports world’s biggest food and beverage providers, working with seven NHL teams and five NBA teams—has kicked off the seasons by running down their new menu items: 25 in all. And foodies may be especially interested in three new celebrity chef offerings.

Similar to what Aramark did for baseball season, the brand tried to add plenty of stuff with hometown flair. But ironically enough, though MLB stadiums got unique twists on taco trios, NBA and NHL arenas are getting takes on a baseball staple: the hot dog. All nine arenas Aramark works with are getting “Hometown Dogs.”

The Canadian Tire Center, home to the Ottawa Senators, is getting a Bacon Mac ‘n’ Cheese Dog. PPG Paints Arena where the Pittsburgh Penguins play will now have short rib-topped Dahntahn Dog. The SAP Center at San Jose, home of the Sharks, will have a Peruvian Dog. The Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia’s home for both the 76ers and the Flyers, is getting a Nacho Dog.

The Dahntahn Dog Aramark

The Peruvian Dog Aramark

The AT&T Center where the San Antonio Spurs play is adding a River City BBQ Dog. Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena, where LeBron used to play, is getting THE 216 Dog, topped with mini pierogis and sauerkraut. Denver’s Pepsi Center, where both the Avalanche and the Nuggets play, will have a locally made 5280 Spicy Polish Sausage. Capital One Arena, D.C.’s home for both the Capitals and the Wizards, will get a crab dip-topped D.C. Crab Dog.

The 216 Dog Aramark

The D.C. Crab Dog Aramark

And Rogers Place, where the Edmonton Oilers play, are getting The KING Dog, which is topped with mac and cheese, peppered bacon and pico de gallo—because when you legalize pot, that’s what happens!

The KING Dog Aramark

The Fuku Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich Zack DeZon/Aramark

But though dogs earned the top billing, a couple of those arenas are also being blessed with new items courtesy of well-known celebrity chefs. D.C.’s Capital One Area is getting two such dishes: Sports fans certainly can’t complain about the addition of David Chang’s Fuku Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich (except maybe when it comes to the price). Meanwhile, more health conscious fans in Washington can stop by the Cat Cora-approved mouthful Olilo Create-your-own Greens and Grains Bowls and Gourmet Flatbreads.

Cat Cora's Olilo dishes Aramark

Additionally, San Antonio’s AT&T Center is getting two celebrity chef outposts for the price of one—La Gloria & Burgerteca—which is said to feature Chef Johnny Hernandez’s spin “on traditional Mexican street foods at La Gloria and reimagined classic hamburgers at Burgerteca, along with a premium bar with rare tequilas, fusion blends, signature margaritas and more.”

The Big Tex Burger from Burgerteca Aramark

The Impossible Burger Aramark

Though Aramark lists plenty of other new menu items—spins on things like sandwiches, nachos, and dessert—here’s one final addition of note: Four of these arenas will be getting the vegetarian Impossible Burger for the 2018-2019 season: the Canadian Tire Centre, Pepsi Center, SAP Center at San Jose, and Wells Fargo Center. You know, for those who think topping a hot dog with short ribs is unnecessary.