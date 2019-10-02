National Taco Day 2019: Where to Find Free Tacos and Other Deals

Image zoom bhofack2/Getty Images

Although National Cheeseburger Day and National Coffee Day weren’t all that long ago, there’s already another “national food day” on the horizon—National Taco Day. On October 4, several restaurants including Taco Bell, On the Border, and Long John Silver’s (yes, they have tacos) will be offering deals and free tacos to celebrate. Taco Bell has a taco gift set you can send to a friend; at On the Border, you can grab endless tacos starting at $8.99. Check out all of the deals we've found so far below, and keep coming back up until October 4 in case we find more deals.

Condado Tacos

Condado Tacos, which has locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Michigan, has two promotions for National Taco Day. Guests can enjoy one free taco with any purchase; T-shirts made in collaboration with Homage (a vintage T-shirt company) will also launch in-stores and online on October 4.

Jack in the Box

Join Jack in the Box’s e-club, and you’ll receive two tacos for free with any purchase. The offer is only valid on October 4.

Long John Silver’s

Get a free taco of your choice—grilled shrimp, grilled salmon, wild Alaska pollock—with any purchase at Long John Silver’s.

On the Border

Grab endless tacos starting at $8.99 at On the Border—for $2 extra, you can also upgrade to southwest chicken or brisket tacos.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

You can get any taco for free when you buy a drink at Rubio’s on October 4. All you need to do is present this coupon.

Taco Bell

Sharing (tacos) is caring. Give the gift of tacos with the exclusive $5 #NationalTacoDay Gift Set. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 2, 2019

To celebrate National Taco Day, Taco Bell is offering an “exclusive” $5 gift set that you can gift to your friends. Head to the website and fill out a form with their name, email, and an (optional) personal message—they’ll receive a digital gift card they can use toward the set, which includes two Crunchy Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos.

Taco Dumbo

In order to get Taco Dumbo’s deal, you’ll have to text its hotline—(646) 768-8218—and cross your fingers. The first 300 people will get a free taco.

Taco John’s

Use the Taco John’s rewards app on Friday to get a crispy beef taco for free.

Tijuana Flats

Tijuana Flats is celebrating National Taco Day all weekend long. Starting on Friday, you can get two tacos, chips, and a drink for $5.99—all-day, through Sunday, October 6.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.