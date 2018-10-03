National Taco Day 2018: All the Deals You Need to Know About

Tacos truly might be the perfect food. The varieties are vast and delicious. (Baja fish tacos! Mission-style tacos! Tacos al pastor!) You can eat them for every meal. (Breakfast? Breakfast tacos. Lunch? Tacos. Dinner? More tacos. Dessert? Choco Tacos.) Most of them contain at least four out of five food groups, and they're easy to hold in one hand while you lift a margarita with the other.

In fact, the only thing better than a taco is a free (or almost-free) taco, which is why we rounded up the best National Taco Day deals to take advantage of this Thursday, October 4.

Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant

Forget taco day, this Tex-Mex chain is celebrating taco month. Through Monday, October 29, choose from a taco pack to-go for six people for $21.99, or $41.99 for 12 people.

California Tortilla

Buy one taco, get one free on Thursday, October 4. The Blackened Fish, California Sunset, Korean BBQ and Crunchy BBQ Ranch street tacos are included in the deal and there’s a limit of five free tacos per person.

Chronic Taco

Get a free taco (excluding fish, shrimp, and steak varieties) with the code word “Taco Life” at participating locations from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. on National Taco Day.

Chuy's

If you visit the restaurant dressed up as a taco and post a picture on social media with the hashtag #NationalTacoDay, you get a free meal. Too much of a commitment? Add a crispy beef taco to any order for $1 on Thursday, October 4 and get $1 off of Modelo beers.

Cold Stone Creamery

On Thursday, October 4, Cold Stone will be serving ice cream in waffle tacos. Choose from plain, dipped, or sprinkled versions.

Del Taco

Buy one shredded beef taco, get one free when you present this coupon (available at deltaco.com) at participating Del Taco locations on National Taco Day.

El Pollo Loco

Get a free Chicken Taco al Carbon with any regularly priced food or beverage purchase at participating locations this Thursday, October 4 when you show this coupon to your cashier.

Moe's Southwest Grill

From Thursday, October 4 through Sunday, October 7, members of Moe's Rockin' Rewards loyalty program, will get one free taco when they purchase two. Download the Moe’s app at www.moes.com/rewards.

On the Border

Unlimited seasoned ground beef and chicken tinga tacos (you can mix and match) are $8.99 this Thursday.

Taco Bell

Pick up a National Taco Day gift set for $5 at participating locations. Each one includes four tacos—Crunchy, Fiery, Cool Ranch, and Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos.

Taco John's

Download the Taco John's rewards app at tacojohns.com/rewards for a National Taco Day coupon that'll get you a free crispy beef taco.