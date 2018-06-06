National Rosé Day: 7 Ways to Celebrate Everyone's Favorite Summer Wine

Let’s be honest with ourselves: Every day is rosé day. Every free moment we can catch on a rooftop or by the pool easily becomes a reason celebrate life with pink wine—the de facto drink of summer. Rosé has served us so well in the warmer months, been a source of comfort and provided an easy way to unwind, that we don’t need a special occasion to drink it, but it does deserve its very own day to shine.

Saturday, June 9 is that day, where the world turns rose colored and you have an excuse to be wine drunk for as long as you want. Rosé fanatics get special deals, events, and treats starting this weekend. Here are seven ways to celebrate National Rosé Day.

Taco Bell Berry Frosé Twisted Freeze

Courtesy of Taco Bell

This combination of two of the best things in the world, Taco Bell and frosé, really does have me seeing the world through rose-colored glasses, but of course, it's too good to be true. The fast food take on this most coveted and trendy of all summer drinks is only available at the chain's Cantina locations in Newport Beach, California and Dearborn, Chicago.

Eataly Rosé Day

Eataly locations around the country are celebrating this occasion with a series of decadent events: At the Boston outpost, customers can try out cannoli and rosé pairings and the Los Angeles location will begin serving rosé gelato. Meanwhile, the rooftop pop-up bar at Eataly Flatiron (in New York City), Serre, will serve rosé popsicles inside a glass of sparkling wine, for a super posh take on the frosé trend.

Rosé Deodorant

Native—which launched a pumpkin spice deodorant last year, too—is relaunching its limited-edition rosé-scented deodorant. This summery beauty product keeps you smelling fresh with a blend of floral, strawberry, and melon notes.

Rosé doughnut

Tess Mayer

Chandon created a pink sparkling rosé doughnut that comes complete with the rosé-infused glaze and buttercream filling—but it’s only available until June 10 at The Doughnut Project in New York City.

Kimpton Rosé All Day Package

Courtesy of Kimpton The Goodland and Kimpton Canary Hotel

Santa Barbara’s Kimpton hotels recently launched an enticing new deal that takes the “rosé all day” mantra quite literally: Guests can sit by the hotel pool, sipping cans of Alloy canned rosé, and will also receive a $20 food and beverage credit. There’s no better pairing for rosé than sunshine, after all.

Facebook’s Rosé Day Filter

Facebook Messenger wants to help you show the world just how much you love rosé with a custom filter that will go live on June 8. All you have to do is open your camera in Facebook messenger and swipe to find the filter. Snap a picture to share with friends—maybe of your favorite bottle, or lounging under an umbrella at your favorite rooftop bar—just don’t forget to grab a glass of wine first.

Vetro Brunch

This Queens restaurant overlooks the water, making it not only the ideal destination for a sunny day but also presents an opportunity to wear that sundress you’ve been hiding in your closet. Vetro will begin hosting a Rosé on the Bay brunch this Saturday and will continue to host it every weekend until Labor Day. You won’t just get a beautiful view with brunch. You’ll also get unlimited Chateau Minuty rosé, frosé, and tapas for just $75.

Bonus: Rosé Mansion

Okay, so this 14-room, two-story, super Instagram friendly (there’s a pool full of roses!) wine tasting extravaganza isn’t opening on National Rosé Day, but it sure will help you celebrate all things pink wine related, when it finally opens its pink doors to the public on July 12. You can integrate the mansion into your Rosé Day celebrations by buying your ticket.