National Pretzel Day 2019: Where to Find Deals and Freebies on April 26

Whether you like them soft, piping hot, and pillowy or crunchy and drizzled in chocolate, pretzels are easy to love—so it’s no surprise that there’s a national holiday dedicated to them. On April 26, food companies across the country will be celebrating all things pretzel by offering discounts, free pretzels, and more. We’ve combed through to find all the ways you can make the most out of National Pretzel Day—scroll through to see what we’ve found so far, and keep checking back until April 26 as more are announced.

Auntie Anne’s

Stop by Auntie Anne’s between April 26 and April 28 to get a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel with the purchase of any pretzel item (find the coupon online or in the Pretzel Perks app). Or, if you want to go all in for the holiday, you can save $25 on $100 catering orders with the promo code NPD25—the offer sticks around until April 26.

Ben’s Soft Pretzels

According to the site, donate a minimum of $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund to receive a free pretzel on National Pretzel Day.

Cumberland Farms

Buy a hot pretzel at the convenience store between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to score a free Chill Zone beverage (aka a fountain drink or frozen Hyperfreeze), which comes out to a grand total of $2.39. Pretzel flavors include spinach and feta, salted caramel, and plain.

Philly Pretzel Factory

The soft pretzel company will give out free pretzels on April 26—with no purchase necessary.

Pretzelmaker

Download the Pretzelmaker Rewards app and become a member before April 26 to get a free salted or unsalted pretzel, according to the site.

Quaker Steak & Lube

Rewards members will receive a free pretzel with beer cheese dip on April 26—sign up here.

Snyder’s of Hanover

Snyder’s has a national and local deal for National Pretzel Day. Nationwide, customers can save $1 on two bags of Snyder’s of Hanover or Snack Factory pretzels at participating retailers. Or, if you’re in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Minneapolis, New York City, Philadelphia, St. Louis, or Washington D.C., brand ambassadors will be stationed outside commuting hubs (e.g. NY Penn, Chicago Union Station) to hand out free bags of pretzels before 2:56 p.m., which has been dubbed “Pretzel O’Clock.”

Wetzel’s Pretzels

There’s no app download or purchase required to grab a free Wetzel’s original pretzel on National Pretzel Day. All you have to do is show up.

Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps

In honor of the holiday, Snack Factory will launch a brand new line of products—Pretzel Crisps Drizzlers, which ribbon the brand’s signature pretzel crisps with chocolate. You can pick from dark chocolate, or milk chocolate & caramel. (We tried them both out ahead of the launch, and they’re a tasty snack we’d gladly eat again.)