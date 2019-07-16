National Ice Cream Day 2019: Where to Find Deals and Free Ice Cream

Image zoom Radu Bighian/Getty Images

Nothing says summer like fresh ice cream, so it's only fitting that this upcoming Sunday, July 21 is National Ice Cream Day. Whether you're a fan of soft serve, sugar cones, parfaits, popsicles, or milkshakes, there's a deal for you—Cold Stone Creamery and Godiva have BOGO (buy one, get one) offers, while Johhny Rockets will give out free milkshakes alongside entrées. Halo Top, on the other hand, is partnering with Bumble (more on that in a minute) to give away free "Halo Top Pops." Check out all of the other deals you can find below, and keep coming back up until July 21 as we add more.

Carvel

Carvel will offer a buy one, get one free deal on a cup or cone of soft ice cream from open to close on July 21—so bring a friend and enjoy.

Cold Stone Creamery

Join Cold Stone’s rewards program by July 20 to receive a BOGO deal on National Ice Cream Day—plus, if you buy $30 in gift cards online, you’ll get a bonus $10 e-card.

Cumberland Farms

Customers will get $1 off the brand’s “Ultimate Scoop” flavors (aka $3.99 a pint, normally $4.99 a pint). Text SCOOPS to 64827 to receive the coupon automatically the morning of July 21–if you have other plans on Sunday, you can redeem it through July 28.

Godiva

#NationalIceCreamDay is right around the corner! GODIVA Boutiques are celebrating with a special offer on July 21st. Wondering what it is? Hint: It takes two 🍦🍦 pic.twitter.com/mzojZA1qwU — GODIVA (@GODIVA) July 15, 2019

Godiva boutiques and cafés nationwide will offer a BOGO 50 percent off deal on soft serve and parfaits for National Ice Cream Day.

Graeter’s Ice Cream

Visit Graeter’s on National Ice Cream Day for $1.49 single dip sugar cones to celebrate the brand’s 149th birthday.

Halo Top Creamery

Halo Top is partnering with Bumble to give away 5,000 coupons for a free box of Halo Top Pops via the Bumble app, and an additional 5,000 coupons on the Halo Top website. Flavors include Strawberry Cheesecake, Mint Chip, Peanut Butter Swirl, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. If you’re looking to get the coupon through Bumble, simply swipe in Bumble Date, Bumble BFF or Bumble Bizz for the chance to match with Halo Top—you’ll then be prompted enter your address so you can receive a coupon, redeemable at “select national retailers while supplies last.”

Johnny Rockets

OMG Free Shakes are coming! Come in July 21st for #NationalIceCreamDay 🍦 pic.twitter.com/GIfHgtWoV5 — Johnny Rockets (@JohnnyRockets) July 15, 2019

Johhny Rockets has two offers to get excited about. First, you’ll receive a free milkshake when you purchase an entrée on National Ice Cream Day—and, as an added bonus, customers can try free milkshake samples between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on July 18, 19, and 20, according to the Johnny Rockets team.

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream and Uniqlo

Nine Uniqlo stores across the following cities—New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, Seattle and Chicago—will host a My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream in-store pop-up in celebration of National Ice Cream Day, with free mochi ice cream. Expect flavors including sweet mango and ripe strawberry, and triple layer flavors like s’mores and vanilla blueberry.

Nutella Café

At both Nutella Café locations (Chicago and New York), free treats will be offered between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on July 21. The first 50 customers will receive one free frozen Nutella pop topped with chopped hazelnuts—then, up until 5, all customers can score one scoop of a gelato flavor of their choice for free.

So Delicious Dairy Free

To score a free pint of So Delicious frozen dessert (with varieties made from coconut milk, cashew milk, almond milk, oat milk, and soy milk), head over to Instagram. All you need to do is post a picture of you and your best friend on National Ice Cream Day with the hashtags #ShareAPint and #FreePintPromo, tag and follow So Delicious, and wait—the first 500 people who participate will get a coupon for the free pint.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.