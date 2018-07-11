All the National Ice Cream Day Deals You Need to Know About

This Sunday, July 15 is National Ice Cream Day, aka this month's second most patriotic holiday. (After, like, freedom, what's more American than the pursuit of discounts and desserts?) To honor the king of summer sweets, our favorite ice cream brands are rolling out special promotions—and, in some cases, giving away cones completely free of charge. For the scoop on where and when to claim your frozen treats, check out our list of participating companies (in alphabetical order), below.

Baskin-Robbins

Download the Baskin-Robbins app this Sunday for special offers like BOGO cones, BOGO 99-cent sundaes, and $2 off a medium milkshake.

Carvel

Stop by on July 15 for a buy one get one free deal on soft serve in a cone or cup of any size.

Cumberland Farms

Starting at 8 am on July 15, customers at any Cumberland Farms location can text the word “SCOOPS” to 64827 to receive $1 off a pint of the retail chain's in-house ice cream brand Ultimate Scoops (making it $4 versus $5).

Dairy Queen

Forget National Ice Cream Day, DQ celebrates ice cream month. To join in on the fun, download their app before the end of July to get a voucher for a free small Blizzard.

Dippin' Dots

Get a free mini cup of Dippin' Dots at participating stores and shopping center locations on July 15. Giveaway times will vary by location.

Marble Slab Creamery

Check Marble Slab Creamery's Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts this Sunday morning for a coupon to receive a free kids cup or cone with the purchase of any regular or best value cup or cone through Thursday, July 19.

OddFellows Coffee & Cream

In New York City this weekend? Starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, the 55 East Houston Street outpost of this inventive ice cream parlor is selling its first 50 cones for $1. We recommend going for one of their new summer flavors, like Coffee Crunch, Toasted Sesame Nutella, or Pink Lemonade.

Snow Monkey

The vegan ice cream brand is offering 25 percent off site-wide on July 15 when you use the code "ISCREAM25" at checkout.

Sub Zero

Since some Sub Zero locations are closed on Sundays, the nitrogen-infused ice cream chain is offering $1 off regular ice creams from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 16, instead.

Whole Foods

From Friday, July 13 through Sunday, July 15, Whole Foods is partnering with Ben & Jerry's and Talenti on a special promotion where customers can get two pints from the brands for $6. The deal includes both dairy and non-dairy pints, and Amazon Prime members will be able to get an extra 10 percent off.

Yogurtland

Enjoy a buy one get one free offer at this fro-yo chain from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 15. Their new summer flavors include butter pecan, cookies and cream s'mores, and blue raspberry sorbet (flavored with Jolly Ranchers), just FYI.

Your Pie

Pizza chain Your Pie is handing out free gelato to customers on Sunday, July 15. If you decide to share your frozen treat on social media, use the hashtag "ypfreegelato" for the chance to win free gelato for a year.