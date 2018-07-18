All the National Hot Dog Day Deals You Need to Know About

If you thought Fried Chicken Day and Ice Cream Day were the last deal-centric national food holidays this summer, surprise! Hot Dog Day is here. Since eating a free (or practically free) hot dog isn't exactly the worst thing that could happen to you on a random Wednesday, we've rounded up the holiday's best promotions from fast food restaurants and convenience stores like Dog Haus, Wienerschnitzel, Portillo's, 7-Eleven, and more. Take a look at our list, map out the nearest place to score a free dog, and maybe—maybe!—consider putting peanut butter on it.

7-Eleven

All day today, Big Bite hot dogs are $1 (they're normally $2).

Dog Haus

Download the Dog Haus app and register to claim your free hot dog at participating locations. One note: this deal is for new app users only.

Hot Dog on a Stick

To set themselves apart from today's crowded hot dog space, Hot Dog on a stick is celebrating National Hot Dog Day on Monday, July 23. Stop in then to receive a free "spicy stick item" with any lemonade purchase.

Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries

Customers who download the My Hwy 55 app can get a $1 hot dog from 2 p.m. through 5 p.m. today.

Love's Travel Stops

Pick up a free hot dog or roller grill item with a coupon posted on Love's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Philly Pretzel Factory

The first 100 customers at Philly Pretzel Factory locations today get a free pretzel dog. After that, pretzel dogs cost $1 for the rest of the day.

Pilot Flying J

Download the myPilot app today to get a coupon for a free hot dog or roller grill item.

Portillo's

Get two hot dogs for $5 at the Chicago staple, from now through Sunday, July 22.

Sonic Drive-In

Text "DOG" to 876642 to score $1 Chili Cheese or All American hot dogs all day today. The limit is five, and you must mention the text to get the deal.

Wienerschnitzel

Score five chili dogs for $5, today only.