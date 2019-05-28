National Hamburger Day 2019: Where to Find Deals and Free Burgers

BurgerFi, Wayback Burgers, and more restaurants are celebrating on May 28.
Now that Memorial Day Weekend is past, it’s officially grilling season—and what better way to kick it off than with National Hamburger Day? If you’ve been following along with our other “national [insert food here] day” posts, you’ll know that with food holidays, come deals, and National Hamburger Day is no different. On May 28, BurgerFi is serving up $5 cheeseburgers; Wayback Burgers has been celebrating with deals all month. Check out all of the ways you can save on burgers below, and keep coming back throughout the day in case more deals are announced.
Bareburger
This burger deal has something for vegans and meat-eaters—on May 28, Bareburger will offer a buy-one, get-one deal on the American (beef patty, Colby cheese, sweet pickles, tomatoes, red onions, green leaf lettuce, ketchup, and stone ground mustard on a brioche bun) or vegan Golden State burger (Beyond Meat patty, gouda, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, ketchup, mayo on a brioche bun).
BurgerFi
Stop by BurgerFi on May 28 to score a cheeseburger for $5. The offer is in-store only, and lasts all day.
Burgerim
According to USA Today, the restaurant will give out free fries and a drink when you buy any big burger on National Hamburger Day.
Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen’s deal is app-only—but, considering you’ll get a free hamburger if you buy any malt or shake, it’s definitely worth the download. The offer is live today through May 31.
Fatburger
From May 24 through May 28, you can score free delivery on Postmates for Fatburger orders..
Jack in the Box
Per Thrillist, Jack in the Box is offering a BOGO deal on all burgers for National Hamburger Day.
Mooyah
Buy fries and a drink or shake to get a quarter-pounder BYOB (build your own burger) for free.
Ruby Tuesday
While not specifically tied to National Hamburger Day, Ruby Tuesday is running a sweet “Burger Jackpot” contest—if you enter before May 31, you could win free Ruby Tuesday for a year and a trip to Las Vegas. Find out more on the restaurant’s site.
Wayback Burgers
For the entire month of May, Wayback Burgers has been celebrating National Hamburger Month (yep, National Hamburger Day takes place during Hamburger Month) with 31 days of deals. If you have the app, you’ll find a new offer every day—today’s deal for National Hamburger Day gives out the restaurant’s signature burgers (Classic, Rodeo, Double Bacon, and Cheeeesy) for $3 each. Redeem in-restaurant or via the app.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.