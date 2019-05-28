National Hamburger Day 2019: Where to Find Deals and Free Burgers

Now that Memorial Day Weekend is past, it’s officially grilling season—and what better way to kick it off than with National Hamburger Day? If you’ve been following along with our other “national [insert food here] day” posts, you’ll know that with food holidays, come deals, and National Hamburger Day is no different. On May 28, BurgerFi is serving up $5 cheeseburgers; Wayback Burgers has been celebrating with deals all month. Check out all of the ways you can save on burgers below, and keep coming back throughout the day in case more deals are announced.

Bareburger

TOMORROW IS #NATIONALBURGERDAY!



BUY ONE, GET ONE on either the American or Golden State (vegan) tomorrow from 3pm - 6pm. Tag a friend and prepare your tastebuds 😋 pic.twitter.com/cl4pWOX6D5 — Bareburger (@Bareburger) May 27, 2019

This burger deal has something for vegans and meat-eaters—on May 28, Bareburger will offer a buy-one, get-one deal on the American (beef patty, Colby cheese, sweet pickles, tomatoes, red onions, green leaf lettuce, ketchup, and stone ground mustard on a brioche bun) or vegan Golden State burger (Beyond Meat patty, gouda, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, ketchup, mayo on a brioche bun).

BurgerFi

Open Wide for #NationalHamburgerDay…We’re Celebrating with $5 BurgerFi Cheeseburgers - ALL DAY ON 5/28! 🍔🎉



*Offer valid 5/28 only at participating BurgerFi locations. Cannot be combined with any other offer or special. No Substitutions. In-store orders only. pic.twitter.com/pWwg1ntb0o — BURGERFI (@BURGERFI) May 26, 2019

Stop by BurgerFi on May 28 to score a cheeseburger for $5. The offer is in-store only, and lasts all day.

Burgerim

According to USA Today, the restaurant will give out free fries and a drink when you buy any big burger on National Hamburger Day.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen’s deal is app-only—but, considering you’ll get a free hamburger if you buy any malt or shake, it’s definitely worth the download. The offer is live today through May 31.

Fatburger

From May 24 through May 28, you can score free delivery on Postmates for Fatburger orders..

Jack in the Box

Per Thrillist, Jack in the Box is offering a BOGO deal on all burgers for National Hamburger Day.

Mooyah

Buy fries and a drink or shake to get a quarter-pounder BYOB (build your own burger) for free.

Ruby Tuesday

Win a trip to Vegas and FREE Ruby Tuesday for a year!* Visit https://t.co/AnSk9uOtxA to enter!



No Purch. Nec. Ends 5/31/19. 18+, US only, excl. HI, Rules: https://t.co/mtvIgLvwaM



*Ruby Tuesday for a year will be awarded as twelve (12) $100 Ruby Tuesday gift cards. pic.twitter.com/PfOC1QDUvK — Ruby Tuesday (@rubytuesday) May 20, 2019

While not specifically tied to National Hamburger Day, Ruby Tuesday is running a sweet “Burger Jackpot” contest—if you enter before May 31, you could win free Ruby Tuesday for a year and a trip to Las Vegas. Find out more on the restaurant’s site.

Wayback Burgers

To celebrate National Hamburger Month, we are introducing 31 Days of Deals! Every day a new offer will be available on our Wayback app. Check back every day to see what we are giving away.



To Redeem offer, make a purchase through the Wayback App. See restaurants for details. pic.twitter.com/Zkwb8ze3J0 — Wayback Burgers (@waybackburgers) May 1, 2019

Post: To celebrate #NationalHamburgerDay all of our signature burgers are only $3! Visit your local Wayback today. Available in-restaurant and on the app.



📷: Signature Burgers – Classic, Rodeo, Double Bacon, and Cheeeesy pic.twitter.com/2zFFlunQmf — Wayback Burgers (@waybackburgers) May 28, 2019

For the entire month of May, Wayback Burgers has been celebrating National Hamburger Month (yep, National Hamburger Day takes place during Hamburger Month) with 31 days of deals. If you have the app, you’ll find a new offer every day—today’s deal for National Hamburger Day gives out the restaurant’s signature burgers (Classic, Rodeo, Double Bacon, and Cheeeesy) for $3 each. Redeem in-restaurant or via the app.

