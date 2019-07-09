National French Fry Day 2019: Where to Get Deals and Free Fries

Image zoom SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images

French fries are a truly irresistible food—best eaten when they’re piping hot, golden, crispy, and have just the slightest amount of oil lingering on the outside. (If you’ve ever gotten them in a drive-thru, you’re probably all too familiar with the small grease stains that linger on the to-go bag.) Over the years, people have taken to covering them with chili cheese sauce and piling on cheese curds and gravy à la poutine, dunking them in various aiolis, like this smoky homemade version from Michael Paley, or pairing them with Champagne. However, they’re also just as perfect on their own, so it comes as no surprise that they have their own dedicated national holiday. This coming Saturday, July 13 is 2019’s National French Fry Day—and to celebrate, several restaurants are offering deals on all things French fries. Check out the offers we’ve found so far below, and stay tuned up until July 13 as we add more.

Burger 21

For one day only, Burger 21 will offer limited-edition "kicked-up" Buffalo Ranch Fries in honor of National French Fry Day.

Farmer Boys

You can score $1 fries with any purchase from 12 p.m.-close on July 13. (Show or mention the offer in order to redeem it.) Plus, VIF (Very Important Farmer) members who scan their receipt on National French Fry Day can get another order of $1 fries for free—the offer will load in your account, according to the restaurant’s website.

Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks

Get $5 off your purchase of $25 or more when you present this coupon, so use it for an extra side of fries.

Sonny’s BBQ

#NationalFrenchFryDay is just a week away...



Who's ready for all-you-can-eat fries to celebrate on 7/13? https://t.co/ywOLnTg6Dx pic.twitter.com/izGRBR25c3 — Sonny's BBQ (@SonnysBBQ) July 6, 2019

Sonny’s is offering all-you-can-eat crinkle cut fries all day on July 13—to score the deal, order a side of fries (aka a Sidekick) or choose fries as your side when you order a meal. The promotion is available at all 100 Sonny’s locations.

