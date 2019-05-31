National Doughnut Day 2019: Where to Get Free Doughnuts

Earlier this week, it was National Hamburger Day; not longer before that, it was National Wine Day. And lest you think there’s a shortage of food-centric holidays, National Doughnut Day is fast-approaching, taking place on Friday, June 7. However, unlike some of the other “National [Insert Food Here] Day” holidays, which have ambiguous origin roots, National Doughnut Day was officially established in 1938 by the Chicago branch of the Salvation Army. The holiday was a way to honor the women (known as “Donut Lassies”) who used what minimal resources they had to make doughnuts for soldiers and cheer them up during World War I. (At their peak, they made and delivered up to 9,000 doughnuts per day!) Since then, it’s been celebrated on the first Friday of June.

As with most of these food holidays, you’ll find many brands are offering doughnut deals for National Doughnut Day—Dunkin’ will give you a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any drink, while Krispy Kreme has two options for you to redeem free doughnuts (if a bet goes through, that is). Check out all the deals and discounts you can find below, and keep coming back up until June 7 as we find more deals.

Cumberland Farms

Buy any “dispensed beverage” at a Cumberland Farms store on June 7 to receive a doughnut for free. Flavor options include Cocoa Hazelnut-Filled, Cookies & Cream, Glazed, and Blueberry.

Duck Donuts

Customers can score a free bare, powdered sugar, or cinnamon sugar donut at Duck Donuts on National Doughnut Day. The deal is in-store only, and no purchase is necessary.

Dunkin’

A day for donuts is a day for America! #DunkOut to Dunkin’ and get a FREE donut with any beverage purchase on #NationalDonutDay, June 7th! 🍩 pic.twitter.com/Sjlb52WJNo — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 30, 2019

Buy any drink at Dunkin’ on National Doughnut Day to get a free classic donut of your choice—options include Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, and more.

"Donuts are part of the American story and hold a special place in our popular culture, so we believe a day for donuts is a day for America,” Dunkin' U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Tony Weisman said in a statement. “This National Donut Day, we encourage Americans to take a moment to 'Dunk Out,' recharge and enjoy their favorite donut variety at Dunkin'."

Entenmann’s

From now until June 14, Entenmann’s is running a contest to find its next new doughnut flavor, dubbed the Fan Flavor Challenge & Sweepstakes. To enter, head to the sweepstakes site and create your own doughnut with the "Flavor Maker," picking a base, flavor, glaze, and topping—then, provide a brief summary for why you like Entenmann’s donuts. (And make sure you come up with a creative name for your doughnut, too.) The winner will receive $5,000 and a year’s supply of free doughnuts, and their doughnut will also be made and sold during the 2019 holiday season for a limited time.

Krispy Kreme

🍩🎉NATIONAL DOUGHNUT DAY IS COMING! 🎉🍩 Our favorite day of the year is Friday June 7th! To celebrate you can get any doughnut FREE! This year we want to giveaway 1 MILLION! If you help us reach this goal, we’ll have another giveaway of our next new doughnut later this month! pic.twitter.com/bJNzUfqrZW — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 30, 2019

Krispy Kreme’s National Doughnut Day deal is two-fold. First, you can pick any doughnut off the Krispy Kreme menu and get it for free on National Doughnut Day—no other purchase necessary. The doughnut company also made a bet that if it gives away one million free doughnuts that day, customers will have the opportunity to get a second doughnut. The brand is introducing its “biggest doughnut innovation yet” in June, and you’ll get to try it for free if the bet goes through—so make sure you head to Krispy Kreme on June 7.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.